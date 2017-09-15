Youngzee’s Pay Day extols virtues of hard work

New kid on the block, Yungzee (Onoriode Ottu), has dropped a new single entitled, Pay Day, featuring his label owner, Blessing Oke aka Taurushood.

Speaking on the new single, the Afropop artiste from Warri, Delta State, said the work was inspired by a desire to remind Nigerian youths on the need for hard work.

“Pay Day is all about working and getting paid. A lot of youths today believe in making quick money and are not patient, so this song is extolling the virtues of hard work. The objective is to remind the youths on the streets of the virtues of hard work.

“I also want to use this opportunity to thank my label owner, Blessing Oke aka Taurushood who has immense desire to see the growth of Nigerian music, hence he established Oh God Success Music (OGSM) and signed me on,” he said.

Pay Day is currently enjoying massive airplay across Ghana and Nigeria.