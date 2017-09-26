The Sun News
Younger brother of Plateau state governor dies

— 26th September 2017

Governor Simon Lalong of Plateau on Tuesday lost his younger brother, Mr Wummen Bako, a family member has confirmed.

The source, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said that Bako, a lecturer at the Department of Management Sciences, University of Jos, died in Jos at the age of 45, after a protracted illness.

According to him, the deceased had received medications both within and abroad.

He said that Bako, a graduate of Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria, is survived by a wife and children.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Lalong cancelled all official engagements on Tuesday due to the death.

People gathered in groups at Government House, Jos, discussing the death of the man, who many, described as humble and kind.

(Source: NAN)

