– The Sun News
Latest
23rd July 2018 - Ethiopia and lessons for Nigeria
23rd July 2018 - FAVOUR BLESSING MOSES 08171766454
22nd July 2018 - Record entries for 2018 ITTF Challenge Nigeria Open
22nd July 2018 - Bale cancels wedding ceremony
22nd July 2018 - Zamalek seeks Egyptian citizenship for Nigerian player
22nd July 2018 - Schumacher’s wife buys £27m mansion 
22nd July 2018 - Hamilton wins German Grand Prix
22nd July 2018 - Joshua: Tyson Fury too fat
22nd July 2018 - Moses returns to Chelsea 
22nd July 2018 - Leicester City rejects N5.7b Musa bid 
Home / Columns / Ethiopia and lessons for Nigeria
ABIY AHMED - YOUNG ETHIOPIAN PM

Ethiopia and lessons for Nigeria

— 23rd July 2018

For Nigerian youths, who are getting ready to contest elective positions on the basis of the Not Too Young To Run Act, it must be said that age is not necessarily the problem.

Chiagozie Udeh & Oselokah H. Obaze

Good governance exemplars in Africa continue to evolve, even if slowly. An African country, Ethiopia, has the youngest democratically elected head of state on the continent, who happens also to be one of the 20 youngest heads of state in the world. Africa should be proud. Yet it seems Africa failed to take sufficient notice.

READ ALSO: Ethiopia swears in Abiye as new PM amid ethnic, youth tensions

In the past 18 months, Africa has seen 15 leadership changes, averaging approximately one per month. One of the remarkable transitions was in Ethiopia. Its run-up was not seamless, but the end result was remarkable. Ethiopia’s leadership evolution started with the former Prime Minister, Hailemariam Desalegn, who decided to step aside in the aftermath of mass protests in the streets of Ethiopia, and evident failure to quell the restiveness, despite deploying various drastic measures. In surrendering power, he yielded to the voice of reason and democratic dictates.

In stepping aside, Desalegn was cognizant that the gesture had the capacity to create the political and conciliatory space required to bring about new solutions and certainly stem the bloodletting and wanton killing of defenseless Ethiopian civilians from the Oromo ethnic stock, who would not stop protesting. By resigning, the former Prime Minister gave Ethiopia a new lease of life to move forward. In comparative terms, and given African realities, he deserves credit. After all, when last did an African head of state willingly resign from office? Robert Mugabe and Jacob Zuma remain very awkward examples.

Desalegn’s exit stoked the embers of effective succession planning amid conflict. Inevitably, the question became, who would replace him? Who would the nation accept, who had the capacity and persona to quell turmoil and rally the nation to reconciliation and healing? The lot fell on Dr. Abiy Ahmed, who was chosen by the ruling Ethiopian People’s Revolutionary Democratic Front (EPRDF) coalition as its chairman with 108 of 180 possible votes. Ethiopia’s ruling party is made up of four ethnic parties, including Oromo Peoples’ Democratic Organisation (OPDO), Amhara National Democratic Movement (ANDM), the Southern Ethiopian People’s Democratic Movement (SEPDM) and the Tigrayan People’s Liberation Front (TPLF).

Indisputably, with Ahmed’s emergence, Ethiopia struck the proverbial gold and netted four giant birds with one cage. First, Ahmed is of the Oromo ethnic stock, which has been at the root of the anti-government protests. The Oromos are the largest ethnic group in Ethiopia, constituting about 34 per cent of the country’s 100 million population, but have never ruled the country. They have accused the government repeatedly of neglect and humiliation. Now, their son, who, interestingly, was the chairperson of the OPDO, is the Prime Minister. Psychologically, his emergence ought to solve at least half of the problem, or nothing else will.

Ahmed is a pacifist thrown up by conflict. This is also a paradox. In him Ethiopia has her first Muslim Prime Minister who, interestingly, hails from a home with a Muslim father and a Christian mother. Suffice to say that while he checks off on both boxes, he had consistently identified with his Muslim roots. This latter disposition underlines his broad acceptability. But there’s more to his bona fides.

Ahmed arrived at his new job well schooled and with the requisite expertise. He served as a former minister of science and technology under Desalegn. He just completed his doctorate degree in peace and security from Addis Ababa University in 2017 and comes from a military/intelligence background, where he last ranked as a colonel in the Ethiopian Army. Added to that is the fact that he speaks fluent English and three Ethiopian languages. With these, you find sufficient expertise written all over him. He possesses the skill and grit that is of immediate need to Ethiopia.

Also, you have a Prime Minister with all these expertise at 42. He is dynamic, energetic, thinking and the youngest on the continent. He is well-equipped to drive an already progressive Ethiopia to the next level. Ethiopians must be beating their chest in cheers to such a win.

There is much for Nigeria to learn, if she truly yearns for a way forward. Hardly in our national history have we been as divided along ethnic lines as today. There are alleged cases of ethnic cleansing going on in some states, including Benue, Taraba and Zamfara, under the watch of the government, yet the troubling silence from quarters that should defend justifies Nigerians’ suspicion of conspiracy. Nigeria is not officially at war but the number of deaths recorded from the killings by the Fulani herdsmen in the last three years is more than enough casualties for most wars. In the face of these all, and with the latest killings in Plateau State, President Muhammadu Buhari continues to give credence to criticisms that he is incapable of finding solutions to Nigeria’s problems. Even changing cabinet members or appointees who have failed in their responsibility seems too arduous.

Increasingly, there is pressure for the President to resign, both from those who mean well and those who are purely politicking. However, if the President truly cares about Nigeria, he knows the choice to make.

For Nigerian youths, who are getting ready to contest elective positions on the basis of the Not Too Young To Run Act, it must be said that age is not necessarily the problem. It is about competence and experience. Look at Ahmed. He served previously as minister and led his own party before becoming the Prime Minister. He was close to power and understood the challenges. Now his experience is evident in his reforms. He is taking the bold step of putting a limit to the tenure of Prime Ministers, which was hitherto unchecked. There is great optimism in Addis Ababa that the right man is in the saddle.

Look at Emmanuel Macron. He served first as minister, formed and led his own party with which he became the President. We witnessed his meetings with President Donald Trump a few weeks ago in the United States. He bossed it despite being 32 years younger than Trump. If you are serious about taking back your country, chat a little about age on Facebook and go to work. Form your party or join existing ones. Reform them to suit modern ideologies and lead them. Stay genuinely close to power. Fight for the youth minister position to be truly yours first. Fight for a percentage of National Assembly positions in your party. Slowly, you will take over.

Nobody will hand you power. There is no free lunch anywhere. Being young will never win you an election. There must be a story to your youth that stands you out, something that clearly defines you and that can easily predict what the future will be with you. You must be strategic, fellow young people.

A look at Ethiopia’s party structure reveals something interesting. In all the parties, there are four ethnic/regional parties that form the coalition. Leaders of each party stand the chance of becoming the next Prime Minister. In the Nigerian context, that should mean there will be a leader for the northern group in APC, PDP and all other parties, same for Middle Belt, South-East, South-South and the West. With the regional leaders, you already know who is likely to emerge as the President and begin to fight early if that choice will not do the country any good. It does look like a great example but it reminds us of one thing, we cannot escape restructuring for Nigeria to become functional.

• Udeh and Obaze are research associate and CEO, Selonnes Consult Ltd, respectively.
Share
Tagged with:

About author

Tokunbo David
Tokunbo David

Writer and editor.

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

BENUE

Over 100 VVF patients to undergo treatment in Benue

— 22nd July 2018

Rose Ejembi, Makurdi Over 100 Benue women, suffering from Vesico Vaginal Fistula (VVF), are currently undergoing medical screening and treatment at the Bishop Murray Hospital in Makurdi, the Benue State capital. The VVF medical Outreach, which was organised by the wife of Benue State govermor, Mrs. Eunice Ortom, in collaboration with the Birmingham University Teaching…

  • SARAKI

    Supreme Court acquittal: Emir names Saraki 4th Waziri Garin of Ilorin

    — 22nd July 2018

    Layi Olanrewaju, Ilorin Emir of Ilorin and chairman, Kwara State Traditional Council,  Alhaji Ibrahim Sulu  Gambari, on Sunday, elevated the Senate President Bukola Saraki to the position of Waziri Garin of Ilorin, the traditional Prime Minister of the emirate. The elevation, which came as a surprise package to the Senate President, was announced at the…

  • ENUGU

    Enugu stands still as Ben Onwudinjo declares for governorship race

    — 22nd July 2018

    Felix Ikem, Nsukka A mammoth crowd, over the weekend, in Enugu, defied heavy downpour to witness the declaration of Mr. Ben Onwudinjo, who seek to contest the 2019 governorship in the state. Onwudinjo is seeking the Enugu State governorship seat under the platform of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA). He declared his intention at…

  • SAMUEL ORTOM

    Samuel Ortom: Executive flip-flopping when the centre no longer holds

    — 22nd July 2018

    Samuel Ortom was born on April 23, 1961. He holds a Masters of Public Administration from the Benue University and a Ph.D from the Commonwealth University, Belize, which he earned through distance learning. Tope Adeboboye His face hardly feigns defiance; neither does his demeanour depict the rebellious persona. Add that to his perpetually timorous mien,…

  • UNDEMOCRATIC

    2019 tears Kaduna APC apart

    — 22nd July 2018

    – Senators Hunkuyi, Sani, others, declare el-Rufai undemocratic, plot his fall – We’re reconciling with aggrieved members, says governor Ismail Omipidan and Sola Ojo, Kaduna “The reconciliation being embarked upon by the All Progressives Progress (APC) is too little and it is coming a little too late because in Kaduna, the people have decided to…

Archive

July 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jun    
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share