– The Sun News
Latest
13th September 2018 - Young boxers storm Abeokuta for GOtv Boxing NextGen Search 4
13th September 2018 - NYG 2018: Team Lagos sweeps Gymnastics, Weightlifting gold 
13th September 2018 - EPL star in rape scandal 
13th September 2018 - Joshua: I’ll give Povetkin ‘proper beating’ 
13th September 2018 - el-Rufai invites Chinese experts to revamp Kaduna economy
13th September 2018 - Oboabona joins Croatian club 
13th September 2018 - 1990: Soldiers involved in Orkar coup executed
13th September 2018 - 1996: Tupac Shakur dies
13th September 2018 - Nigeria needs sustainable healthcare system – Expert
13th September 2018 - 1993: Rabin and Arafat shake on peace deal
Home / Sporting Sun / Sports / Young boxers storm Abeokuta for GOtv Boxing NextGen Search 4
GOtv Boxing NextGen Search

Young boxers storm Abeokuta for GOtv Boxing NextGen Search 4

— 13th September 2018

Over a hundred young boxers seeking to join the professional cadre have arrived Abeokuta, capital of Ogun State, for the fourth edition of GOtv Boxing NextGen Search starting today.

The boxing talent hunt programme, which holds at the Dunkin Pepper Gym inside the MKO International Stadium Sports Complex, will end on Saturday.

The programme will see boxers aged between 18 and 25 take part in sparring sessions to be supervised by the country’s top boxing coaches, who will assess their readiness for the professional cadre and pick the best.

This is the second time the programme is holding outside Lagos. The last edition held in Ibadan, capital of Oyo State, while the first two held in Lagos.

READ ALSO NYG 2018: Team Lagos sweeps Gymnastics, Weightlifting gold

Each of the last three editions drew over a hundred boxers out of which an average of 25 made the cut.

As customary, each of the boxers adjudged to be the best will have his professional boxing licence paid for by the sponsors and benefit from a fully paid for medical examination.

Selected boxers also have the chance to feature at coming editions of GOtv Boxing Night.

Since debuting in 2015, GOtv Boxing NextGen Search, conceived to discover and nurture boxing talents, has produced stars, some of whom have risen quickly to national and sub-regional prominence.

Among these are Rilwan “Baby Face” Babatunde, current West African Boxing Union (WABU) welterweight champion and two-time winner of the best boxer award at GOtv Boxing Night; Ridwan “Scorpion” Oyekola, best boxer at GOtv Boxing Night 15; Prince “Lion” Nwoye, Matthew Obinna and Osamudiamen “Chiso” Goodluck.

The programme has been widely commended by the Nigerian Boxing Board of Control (NBB of C), Lagos Boxing Hall of Fame, Oyo State Boxing Association and Ogun State Boxing Association.

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Omotayo Edubi

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

KADUNA ECONOMY

el-Rufai invites Chinese experts to revamp Kaduna economy

— 13th September 2018

Sola Ojo and Noah Ebije, Kaduna As part of efforts to improve the economy of Kaduna State, Governor Nasiru el-Rufai has invited Chinese experts to see the possibility of revamping the textile industry in the state. The development, according to the governor, is aimed at ensuring productive investment that would increase the economic chances of…

  • 1990

    1990: Soldiers involved in Orkar coup executed

    — 13th September 2018

    On this day in September 1990, 27 soldiers involved in the April 1990 coup attempt against President Ibrahim Babangida were executed. The execution of the soldiers brought the total coup-related executions to 69. Major Gideon Gwaza Orkar, who was the arrowhead in the coup, was executed in July 1990. Orkar and colleagues seized the Federal…

  • UGWUANYI

    Ugwuanyi charges EAs on policy sensitisation, peace, reconciliation

    — 13th September 2018

    Raphael Ede, Enugu Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State has charged his Executive Assistants (EAs) in all the electoral wards of the state to assume responsibilities and work assiduously towards sensitising and enlightening rural dwellers on the numerous programmes, policies and vision of his administration. The governor also asked them to be instrument of peace…

  • AMBODES FATE

    Lagos 2019: Tinubu seals Ambode’s fate

    — 13th September 2018

    Two formidable aspirants, Femi Hamzat and Babajide Sanwo-Olu are challenging Ambode’s bid to return for another term of four years in 2019. • Asks all gov aspirants to face direct primaries Ade Alade Last minute efforts by the embattled governor of Lagos State, Mr. Akinwunmi Ambode to get close friends and associates of the All…

  • Electoral Offences Commission: Mixed reactions trail FG’s MOVE

    Electoral Offences Commission: Mixed reactions trail FG’s move

    — 13th September 2018

    Nigerians have expressed divergent views about it with a former federal lawmaker, Dr. Junaid Mohammed saying the move was in bad faith. Ismail Omipidan, Desmond Mgboh, Noah Ebije and Ndubuisi Orji and Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja In the build up to the 2019 general elections, the Federal Executive Council (FEC) has approved that three bills on…

Archive

September 2018
S M T W T F S
« Aug    
 1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
30  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share