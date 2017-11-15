Young boxers register for GOtv Boxing NextGen Search 3

Scores of young boxers from across the country have signified their interest in participating in GOtv Boxing NextGen Search 3, the talent hunt initiative is scheduled for Ibadan between 16 and 18 November.

According to officials of the Oyo State Boxing Association, young boxers from within the state and neighbouring ones had been picking up registration forms from the Lekan Salami Stadium and Walan Hotel (formerly D’Rovans Hotel), Ibadan, venue of the programme. In Lagos, official of the Nigerian Boxing Board of Control (NBB of C) also disclosed that over 50 young boxers had obtained registration forms free of charge.

Flykite Promotions, organisers of the programme, said the forms are still available at the Lekan Salami Stadium in Ibadan, NBB of C Secretariat, National Stadium, Lagos; and the Lagos Boxing Hall of Fame Gym, Surulere, Lagos. Registration can also be done via dedicated phone lines.

Participating boxers must be aged between 18 and 25 and will undergo sparring sessions under the watchful eyes of some of the country’s best coaches. Accommodation would be provided free for boxers coming from outside Ibadan and its environs, who get selected by the coaches.

The two previous editions held in 2016 in Lagos, attracting over 200 boxers from across the country.