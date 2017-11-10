The Sun News
You must face trial, court tells Evans, others

— 10th November 2017

 

By Lukman Olabiyi

Justice Oluwatoyin Taiwo of the Lagos State High Court Igbosere Friday morning ruled that the suspected kidnap kingpin, Chukwudumeme Onwuamadike alias Evans and others have case to answer on two separate charges filed against them by the Lagos State Government .
The two separate charges are on kidnap, pocession of firearms, murder and attempted murder.
Evans had on October 23, rebuffed attempt by the state government to arraigns him and others, on the ground that the court lacked jurisdiction to entertain the charges.

Inability of the court then to take Evans’ plea and others defendants, made Justice Taiwo to adjourn the trial till Friday to hear the applications filed by Evans, challenging the court’s jurisdiction to try him.

One of the charges preferred against Evans and others included an attempted kidnap of the Chairman of The Young Shall Grow Motors, Vincent Amaechi Obianodo.
The plea of the defendants have been taken. However, Evans and his co- defendants pleaded not guilty to the charge
The court has fixed December 15, for prosecution to open it case

