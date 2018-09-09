The cab man gently turned towards him and delivered the solemn but embarrassing message: “You must be a Nigerian”.

Ken Ugbechie

The story was told of a Nigerian journalist who was posted to Ghana by his newspaper. On his first day in office, he worked late. Journalists work late; that’s no problem. Tired and worn out, he hurled himself into a cab for a short cruise to his hotel. And suddenly, they got to the traffic light. The Ghanaian cab man dutifully waited for the red light to switch to green. That’s a lawful thing to do. Because it was late, traffic was lean and no vehicle was in sight from any direction. Yet, he obeyed simple traffic rule.

Such ‘silly’ behaviour of obeying traffic light even when the road was free angered our Nigerian brother whereupon he yelled at the cab driver to “move now!” In his country, Nigeria, it is ridiculous to obey a silly machine called traffic light at night when there are no vehicles in view. But not in Ghana. After our brother had finished yelling at the driver to ‘move now’, the cab man gently turned towards him and delivered the solemn but embarrassing message: “You must be a Nigerian”. It was at that point that our brother came to himself. He realized that he was not in Nigeria, in Lagos or anywhere in the country where laws are stood on their head. He became a heap of embarrassment right inside the cab and never uttered a word until he hopped off at his hotel. The journalist is a university graduate with many years’ experience on the job. The cab driver is not a university graduate but he was more law-abiding than the man who should be educating him on basic etiquettes and laws.

But this has been the lot of Nigerians. We tend to do things differently even when it is both absurd and unlawful. Let’s just consider a few of the many things that make us Nigerians.