You have case to answer, court tells ex-NIMASA DG, Akpobolokemi, others

From: Lukman Olabiyi

Justice Ibrahim Buba of the Federal High Court, sitting in Lagos, on Monday morning, told embattled former Director General of the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA ), Patrick Akpobolokemi, and others, that they had a case to answer on alleged involvement in N2.6 billion fraud.

The court had earlier entertained a no-case submission filed by Akpobolokemi, through his lawyer, Dr. Joseph Nwobike (SAN) and other defendants’ counsel , in response to the charge filed by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission ( EFCC ) against them.

The EFCC, had on December 4, 2015, arraigned Akpobolokemi alongside five others for allegedly diverting N2.6bn from the coffers of NIMASA between December, 2013, and May, 2015.

The funds, the anti-graft agency claimed, were approved by ex-President Goodluck Jonathan for the implementation of a security project, tagged, “International Ship and Ports Security Code in Nigeria Ports.”

Those being tried along with Akpobolokemi are Ezekiel Agaba, Ekene Nwakuche, Governor Juan, Blockz and Stonz Limited and Al-Kenzo Logistic Limited.

Details later…