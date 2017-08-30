You can’t stop me from becoming Olubadan, Ladoja tells Ajimobi

• We supported gov on Obaship reforms –CCII

From Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan

Osi Olubadan of Ibadanland and former governor of Oyo State, Senator Rashidi Ladoja has said nobody, including Governor Abiola Ajimobi, can stop him from becoming the Olubadan, if God permits.

He said this in reaction to the governor’s Chief of Staff’s comments, Dr. Gbade Ojo, that Ladoja cannot ascend to the stool of Olubadan without a beaded-crown.

Ojo said the law on ascension to the stool of Olubadan has made it compulsory that only beaded-crown-wearing monarchs in Olubadan-in-Council can become Olubadan.

But, Ladoja, who spoke through his media aide, Alhaji Lanre Latinwo, in a statement issued in Ibadan, yesterday, said: “May God lengthen the years and reign of Oba Saliu Adetunji in sound health.

“We will like to make it abundantly clear that thousands of Ajimobi cannot stop Ladoja from becoming the Olubadan, if it is the will of God.”

The former governor insisted that he remains Osi Olubadan and would not agree to being a government-appointed oba with no domain, chiefs and subjects, and added that he will not support “attempts at desecrating the Olubadan throne.

“Ladoja believes that only God chooses the Olubadan, as clearly demonstrated in the divine enthronement of the current Olubadan, Oba Adetunji, who was three steps to the throne.

“People continue to ask the question; why mockery of obaship in Ibadanland is the most important thing to Ajimobi of all the challenges facing his administration?

“Why should the governor turn himself into a kingmaker, ignoring the long-established peaceful, self-reforming chieftaincy system of Ibadanland that has become the envy of many cities because it is rancour-free?

“August 29, 2017 makes it exactly 21 months to the expiry of Ajimobi’s governorship. The state will surely be freed from the stranglehold of the Emperor and the office will outlive the officer…

“Whatever has a beginning must surely have an end.

“Again, we will like to appeal to the people of Ibadanland to remain calm and be peaceful, even in the face of provocation, as this misuse of power, pursuit of vendetta and bastardisation of a rancour-free process will be challenged to the end through constitutional and peaceful means.

“Ladoja is already in court over the matter and we await judicial pronouncement on it soon. Ajimobi that set up a panel disregarding Ibadan traditional system, received its report and interpreted its recommendations to suit his selfish agenda against the popular wish of the people of Ibadan and the Olubadan. This is laughable.

“Without recourse to the House of Assembly, which has the constitutional duty to make or amend laws, he has appropriated legislative function and added such to his executive role.

“This charade can’t obviously pass a judicial challenge.

“We ask him to enjoy the remaining months of his governorship while it lasts. We wish to remind him that he has booked an unenviable chapter for himself in the annals of the history of Ibadan and posterity will be the judge.”

Meanwhile, Ibadan United in Diaspora, has urged the Olubadan and individuals opposed to the recent Olubadan chieftaincy review to toe the line of reasoning and see the action from positives sides.

The group said the recent coronation of Obas in the state will lead to communal evolution and development.

In a statement by its North America Coordinator, Mr. Remi Babatunde, the group said the White Paper Gazette by the government has not changed the nomenclature of the traditional institution in Ibadanland, and noted that it is crystal clear that the ascendancy structure to Olubadan stool remains the same.

In the same vein, President General, Central Council of Ibadan Indigenes (CCII), Chief Yemi Soladoye, has said 90 percent of Ibadan natives asked and supported reforms of Ibadan chieftaincy system.

Soladoye disclosed this yesterday during a press conference in Ibadan and added that the CCII has watched with caution, “the public reaction to the series of social media misinformation that greeted the recent review of the Olubadan chieftaincy system and decided to use this medium to put the records straight.

“For avoidance of doubt, the CCII wishes to confirm that the change that has just taken place was desired, initiated, supported, applauded and appreciated by the generality of Ibadan indigenes worldwide,” he said.