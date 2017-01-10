The Sun News
NairaBet advert
Latest
12th January 2017 - Scarcity: NLNG, gas marketers on collision course over pricing … ‘No, we’ve not increased price’
12th January 2017 - Nigeria may exit recession as W’Bank projects 1%  GDP growth in 2017
12th January 2017 - Russia 2018 : I moved to China to give Nigeria ticket –Mikel
12th January 2017 - Ifeanyiubah beats Rangers to win 2017 Charity Cup
12th January 2017 - CAF Club Competitions: NFF to inspect Bauchi, Enugu, Nnewi, Port Harcourt stadia
12th January 2017 - AFCON 2017: Ghana needs luck to win in Gabon –Renard
12th January 2017 - Messi’s statue cut in half in Buenos Aires
12th January 2017 - Kalu’s political arithmetic
12th January 2017 - Eni-Oni: Nigeria’s oldest cocoa farming community
12th January 2017 - Bruised and battered
Home / Columns / Yoruba, Obasanjo and Nigerian politics

Yoruba, Obasanjo and Nigerian politics

— 10th January 2017

If there is one person whose personage in national polity offers a case study, it is no other than General Olusegun Obasanjo. Whether in his career in the military or his debut in politics, he is so far the luckiest person in Nigeria’s public life.
To some, he is seen as the symbol of Nigerian unity. Some will not even mind giving him the cognomen of one that can lay down his life for Nigeria’s cause. What such people may not remember, however, is that whether in the military or in government, Obasanjo’s so-called courage is shielded by mortal cowardice. Various accounts of the war showed him as somebody gifted in hiding himself away from trouble zone only to emerge from nowhere to take credit that he did not deserve.  But even if we do not have details of his military career, the incident of February 3, 1976, when he was number two man in government, show him for what he is: A coward. He  disappeared upon hearing the news of the assassination of his boss and Head of State, General Murtala Muhammed. He was later located hiding in the room of the late Chief S.B. Bakare in Ikoyi.
When be came out, he could not, on his own, muster the courage to take the leadership position until the likes of Theophilus Danjuma, Shehu Yar’Adua and others stepped out.
Interestingly, at that critical stage in Obasanjo’s life, Nigeria was not worth dying for. It turned out to be a peculiar idiosyncrasy to him that the first thing he usually did with authority was to turn the sword against those who risked their lives to give it to him.  Just as it was with the likes of Alani Akinrinade, Alabi-Isama in the war front, so also was it with the Danjuma, Ibrahim Babangida etc., at Dodan Barracks. The story is not different with those who equipped his wardrobe for presidential garment in 1999. Atiku Abubakar, Danjuma and business moguls like S.O. Bakare, Fasawe and Orji Uzor Kalu, among others, have different stories to tell on the 1999 episode.
One may wonder whyin spite of all these, Obasanjo is still being seen as the symbol of unity in the country. The reason for this is not far-fetched. The case of Obasanjo is the myth or paradox of the man, who loves his distant cousin better than his direct sibling. The paradox is the passion of sacrificing the blood of his sibling brother to save the life of his cousin.
The political narrative of that analogy is that in selling himself to other federating units of the country, he always sees his own race, the Yoruba, as the pawn or tool to ignite the lamp of Nigeria. Mention any Yoruba man, living or dead, aspiring to the leadership of the country, Obasanjo would be quick to portray him to the other zones either as a tribalist or a Yoruba irredentist. Going memory lane, it was Obasanjo, who, as military Head of State, coined the slogan ‘the best candidate does not have to win at all costs in a democracy.’ He deliberately coined that to quench the flame of the rising profile of the late Chief Obafemi Awolowo’s four cardinal programmes of the Unity Party of Nigeria (UPN).
Obasanjo did not change his colour in 1993 during Moshood Abiola’s presidential bid. He did not hide his endorsement of the 1993 election annulment in ‘national interest.’ His response to the Sani Abacha clampdown on Yoruba leaders was a tacit endorsement of the anti-Yoruba  agenda of General Abacha until nemesis caught up with him. In a nutshell, anything anti-Yoruba is to him in the country’s national interest.
Although, ostensibly, the presidency was zoned to the South West in 1999, at northern initiative, to assuage the pain of the Yoruba for the annulment, the period turned to be the worst for the South-west in the political history of the country. All sensitive positions that should ordinarily go to the South-west were given as bonuses to other zones by Obasanjo, with a view to portraying himself as a nationalist. Even his deputy, Vice President Atiku Abubakar, had a taste of his anger, in his bid to revive the SDP confraternity of the Babangida era. Atiku started by initiating a regular progressive meeting with the AD governors, who were his political soul mates in the SDP days. Obasanjo tacitly queried him for undue interference in his political zone. He found a way of admonishing the AD governors for fraternising with a Fulani man at his own expense. He, thereafter, initiated his own rapport with his ‘brother governors.’ We all saw the end of that rapport, as he made sure all the governors, except Tinubu, lost their second term bids.
Where other leaders used the opportunity of their incumbency to raise their people, the reverse is the case with Obasanjo. The Awujale, in his book, narrated how he dealt with Mike Adenuga. Maybe one day, somebody will also tell the story of Chief Bakare of the Oluwalogbon fame in the hands of Obasanjo.

• Agboola Sanni sent this piece from Ibadan.

How I cure baldness using these natural techniques. Read story

23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

How to get flat belly in just 9 days.Click Here

Grow your money by 30% monthly. It's guaranteed.Click here!

7 simple steps to earn N300,000 monthly online working 2hrs daily

Stretch marks solutions clears stretch marks in 2 weeks. Guaranteed!

Get free ecommerce website like Jumia, Konga, make N500k monthly

Get paid at least N8,500 daily working online. click and register

Receive at least $1000 weekly in your account from online businesses!

End of the year special offer to our subscribers. Claim it here

About author

Uche Atuma

1 Comment

  1. Frank Ikemba 12th January 2017 at 12:52 am
    Reply

    Well done Mr Sanni for your beautiful expose on the man OBJ. You did not mention OBJ’s statement in 1993/94 during the June 12 imbroglio that ‘Abiola is not the messiah that that Nigeria need’ only to turn back and reap the benefit of Abiola’s sweat? By the way, when will the South East be lucky enough to have the presidency zoned to them?

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

  • Nigeria may exit recession as W’Bank projects 1%  GDP growth in 2017

    — 12th January 2017

    After recording a worst plunge into recession in over 25 years, in 2016 the World Bank has projected Nigeria could get out of its economic quagmire, and grow its gross domestic product (GDP) by one percent in 2017. The bank also projected the global economy will accelerate moderately to 2.7 percent in 2017. According to…

  • 2019: No president would emerge in first ballot –Chekwas Okorie

    — 12th January 2017

    Igbo have learnt bitter lesson By Willy Eya National Chairman of United Progressive Party (UPP), Chief Chekwas Okorie believes that the 2019 general elections would be a different ball game. His position is that no presidential candidate would win the race in first ballot. He speaks on various issues. What are your reflections about the…

  • How APC senators plotted Ndume’s ouster

    — 12th January 2017

    By Fred Itua, Abuja Immediate-past Majority Leader of the Senate, Ali Ndume is not new to parliamentary politics. He was a critical voice in the House of Representatives, before his movement to the Red chamber. Ndume also showed his political dexterity in 2011, when he ran against the factional chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party…

  • Ondo election taught PDP bitter lesson -Igbokwe, Reps

    — 12th January 2017

    By Dickson Okafor Member of the National Assembly, Raphael Igbokwe, represents Ahiazu/Ezinitte Mbaise in the House of Representatives.  A member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), he is also the Chairman, Imo caucus in the Lower chamber of the National Assembly. The lawmaker who is also Chairman, Young Parliamentarian Forum (YPF) believes the All Progressives…

Archive

January 2017
M T W T F S S
« Dec    
 1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
3031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351