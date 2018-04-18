Tunde Omolehin, Sokoto

Leaders of Yoruba communities in the nineteen northern states have urged its members to ensure that they obtain their Permanent Voters Card ahead of the forthcoming elections.

The President-Generals, led by Dr Jamphat Aiyelangbe, gave the advice at their annual general conference held in Sokoto State.

They asserted that the voting card will enable‎ them participate actively in electing leaders of their choice in the forthcoming elections in 2019.

Also speaking, President General, Yoruba community, Sokoto, Chief James Olorunfemi, emphasised on sustaining the‎ existing cordial and peaceful co-existence of yorubas among northerners.

Olorunfemi, who is a Special Assistant to Governor Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto State, urged his colleagues to take a cue from the Yoruba community in Sokoto in setting up co-operative societies that will be of benefit to their members when the need arises.

The guest speaker at the conference, Dr Tajudeen Momodu, of History Department, Shehu Shagari College of Education in a paper titled, “Fostering‎ peace and unity among various ethnic groups in Nigeria,” noted that the country still endures on in spite of various agitations‎ and upheavals.

According to Momodu, “It is on record that Nigeria has over 350 ethnic groups, but their merging together has brought unity. Despite so many odds, Nigeria is still one nation.”

He spoke on the need for all the ethnic groups – in spite of their religious and cultural difference – to see themselves as one people.