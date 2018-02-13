Yoruba groups call on Oyo Govt. to stop killings by herdsmen

Taiwo Oluwadare, Ibadan

A coalition of Yoruba groups has called on the Oyo State Government to call to order the alleged criminal Fulani herdsmen and their incessant killings carried in the state.

The Gani Adams and Dr. Frederick Faseun factions of the Oodua people’s Congress (OPC), the Agbekoya Peace Moment (APM) and Alajobi (FYCC), stated this at a press conference held, in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital, on Tuesday.

Speaking with journalists, Rotimi Olumo, the Oyo State Coordinator of OPC observed with concern that the activities of Fulani herdsmen have gone uncurbed for too long. He said that if this is allowed to go on, it may get to a point that his organization and several others would have to take necessary action.

Olumo stated that no one, including the Yoruba community, can fold their arms while the lives and properties of their people are laid to waste.

According to him, if the situation was not resolved within the next two weeks by the Oyo State Government, his group would be left with no choice than to take appropriate action.

In the same vein, the Coordinator of the Dr. Frederick Faseun faction of the OPC in the state, Michael Okunola, stated that no person could allow his or her security to be breached without taking action.

He indicated that it would not augur well if government fails in its duty to protect the lives and property of citizens.

National Coordinator of Agbekoya Peace Movement (APC), Ilasunkanmi Ahmed Raji, echoed the sentiment of the two OPC factions.

According to him, no act of criminality must be condoned from any quarter under any guise, adding that not taking steps to curb the on-going threat by the Fulani herdsmen is also tantamount to acts of criminality.

On his own part, Tajudeen Gbolagade, who is the Coordinator of Alajobi (FYCC), stressed that all must be ready to deal with the crisis.

“This has gone on for too long already and must be stopped if the appropriate authorities fail in their responsibility to the people,” he said.

The groups resolved that all South West Governors must convene a meeting of relevant stakeholders on the issue, calling also on traditional rulers not stand back in the resolution of the current crisis.