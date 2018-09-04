– The Sun News
Yoruba elders’ council lauds Osinbajo on performance, want restructuring

— 4th September 2018
Wole Balogun, Ado Ekiti

The Yoruba Council of Elders (YCE) has hailed Vice President Yemi Osinbajo for being a good ambassador of the Yoruba and loyal to President Muhammadu Buhari.

The council said it was proud of Osinbajo for performing most admirably well in office, and exuding good leadership, especially, on few occasions that the president was not around.
YCE Secretary-General, Dr. Kunle Olajide, said these in an interview with reporters at his country home in Efon-Alaaye, Ekiti State, on Sunday.
He spoke after his son, Adegoke, was blessed by the foremost leaders of the All Progressives Congress as an aspirant for the Efon constituency in the Ekiti State House of Assembly. The event took place at the residence of the Erungboa of Obalu Quarters, Joseph Alake, .
Olajide said: “Yoruba are very proud of Mr. Vice President (Osinbajo). He has performed most creditably in office. His absolute loyalty to his boss is commendable.
“Moreover, on the few occasions he acted as President, his leadership has been most inspiring.”
Olajide, however, said the VP goofed on his position on restructuring of Nigeria.
Osinbajo had, at a town hall meeting in Minnesota, the United States of America, on Sunday, said the problem of
Nigeria is not geographical restructuring, rather, prudent management of national resources and providing for the people properly.
He also said prudent management of the country’s resources and the provision of essential needs of the people are better ways of addressing Nigeria’s development challenges.
“The problem with our country is not a matter of restructuring, and we must not allow ourselves to be drawn into the argument that our problems stem from some geographic restructuring,” he had said.
In his reaction, Olajide said: “He (Osinbajo) missed it on the issue of restructuring.
“The Federal Government must listen to wise counsel on the need for restructuring in the country.
“Restructuring is very fundamental to the problems of Nigeria, for obvious reasons. This is a heterogeneous country, made of different nations, tribes, histories and cultures and, consequently, different priorities.
Our concept of development differs from one part of the country to another. If we must live together in peace, each of the nation’s must itemise its priorities as regards their cultures, histories and believes.”
Olajide urged the people to support his son for the assembly’s seat and assured them of quality representation.
Alake promised that the town will support Adegoke, because, what the people needed was a consensus candidate.
