Yoghurt'll boost health of Nigerians – Sotibe boss

Yoghurt’ll boost health of Nigerians – Sotibe boss

— 22nd February 2018

Nkiru Odinkemelu

Natural bio-yoghurt may present a delicious and satisfying taste, but it does not end there. Did you know that regular consumption of this type of yoghurt is beneficial to your general well-being?
Dr. Martins Eruotor of Healing Stream Hospital, Lagos said that regular intake of natural bio yoghurts can aid digestion, weight loss, regulate mood, help hypertensive patients and reduce the incidence of Type 2 diabetes.
Eruotor, who spoke recently at the official launch of Sotibe Dolait Yoghurts to the Nigerian market, also stressed the importance of bio-yoghurt in mood regulation, adding that it also helps to reduce menstrual pains.
His words: “The natural type of yoghurt called bio-products have bacteria that are healthy for the individual. When taken, it helps to aid digestion because it helps to create normal gut’s produced bacteria agents that are supposed to be inside the intestine, yoghurt helps to bring them in and push out the bad ones.
It helps to reduce the incidence of Type 2 diabetes and it also helps bring down sugar level for those who are already diabetic because when you breakdown carbohydrates properly, there will not be excess like you have in diabetes such that the sugar spikes up.
Said he: “This product helps individuals who are hypertensive to push out sodium but brings in potassium. When potassium level is optimum in the body helps to prevent individuals from having hypertension.
“Also, we found out from research in the United State that bio product helps to prevent individuals from having mood swing; it cools them down, especially for women. For those that are having menstrual pains it also helps relief the pain.
Eruotor further stressed that such yoghurt is equally good for individuals who do not want to gain further weight because of its high contents of saturated fatty acids.
He said the weight gain was often as a result of the high concentration of unsaturated fatty acids, adding that it also helps to protect the heart against assaults from outside.
Speaking earlier, the Managing Director, Sotibe Nigeria Limited, manufacturer of Dolait Yoghurt, Mr. Monah Chalabi, said Dolait Yoghurt was natural, contains no preservatives, made of the best of ingredients, produced under hygienic environment and well packaged to customers delight.
He said the product had been a household name in Cameroon for 16 years but brought to Nigeria in 2016 and after a year of market survey, they thought it was the right time to formally launch it in the country.
He stated that Dolait yoghurt was made, bearing in mind the health need of Nigerians, adding that if consumed regularly, it was capable of helping the body to fight diseases, like diabetes, hypertension, osteoporosis, dental caries and stress.
The Sotibe MD expressed optimism that the launch would change the face of yoghurt market into a rich one and also mark the beginning of a healthy era for all classes of Nigerians.
He said Dolait Yoghurt, if not frozen, does not spoil and is best served chilled, for both the sick and healthy.
“The company presently has its factory in Cotonou, from where it supplied the Nigerian market.  There is, however, move it establish it in Nigeria if all goes well,” he said.

On the nutritional contents of Dolait, Dr. Eruotor said: “It is the natural bio type of yoghurt.”

