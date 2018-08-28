– The Sun News
Latest
28th August 2018 - Yobo: Moses must return to Eagles
28th August 2018 - Kofi Annan: The question of legacy
28th August 2018 - Obi’s education model pays off again
28th August 2018 - PDP and the challenge from within
28th August 2018 - The National Assembly debacle
28th August 2018 - IVF: the facts, myths, controversies
28th August 2018 - I never thought I’ll emerge UTME highest scorer – Israel Zakari
28th August 2018 - 2015: How we persuaded Jonathan to concede defeat – Gen. Abdulsalami
28th August 2018 - US newspaper quotes Trump as calling Buhari ‘lifeless’
28th August 2018 - Alleged conspiracy: Fani-Kayode asks police to postpone interview
Home / Sporting Sun / Sports / Yobo: Moses must return to Eagles
Joseph Yobo

Yobo: Moses must return to Eagles

— 28th August 2018

Bunmi Ogunyale

AFCON 2013 winning skipper, Joseph Yobo has offered to convince Victor Moses to stage a return back to the Super Eagles ahead of the AFCON 2019 in Cameroon.

Joseph Yobo, who won 101 caps with the national team, believes Moses quitting the national team is premature, pleading with the pacy winger return to the team.

“Though, I have not spoken with Victor (Moses) but I know he has his reasons for quitting the team. I know there are lots of administrative lapses behind the scene but I will try and speak with him to return to the Super Eagles before the week runs out.

READ ALSO The National Assembly debacle

“Sometimes, it can be the coaches that have formed an impression about a player and them treat him based on such.

“During my days in the Super Eagles, we had issues with visas, injuries and it could because a player didn’t say hello.

So, I will admonish the administrators and the coaches to be more professional in the discharge of their duties.”

Moses however claimed he retired from the national team to concentration on his club duties.

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Omotayo Edubi

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

ABDULSALAMI

2015: How we persuaded Jonathan to concede defeat – Gen. Abdulsalami

— 28th August 2018

Abdulsalami noted that the genesis of Africa’s political problems was “the action of its sit-tight leaders, who amend the constitution to perpetuate themselves Godwin Tsa, Abuja Former military head of state, Gen. Abdusalami Abubakar (retd), has revealed the process that led to former President Goodluck Jonathan to concede defeat to President Muhammadu Buhari after the…

  • LIFELESS

    US newspaper quotes Trump as calling Buhari ‘lifeless’

    — 28th August 2018

    US president telling aides he never wanted to meet someone so lifeless again, according to three people familiar with the matter,” Financial Times claimed. • We won’t respond to his comments – Presidency Chinelo Obogo and Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja The President of the United States, Donald Trump reportedly described President Muhammadu Buhari as ‘lifeless’, shortly…

  • INTERVIEW

    Alleged conspiracy: Fani-Kayode asks police to postpone interview

    — 28th August 2018

    Fani-Kayode requested for either September 4 or 5 for the interview, even as he described the reason for the police invitation letter to him as vague Molly Kilete, Abuja Former Minister for Aviation, Chief Femi Fani-Kayode, has written to the police force headquarters in Abuja for a change of date to enable him appear for…

  • IGBO YOUTHS

    Igbo youths roar over 2023 presidency

    — 28th August 2018

    “Igbo youths will not support any presidential candidate that toys with the unity of Nigeria by failing to restructure this country as demanded by Nigerians” • Demand Buhari’s explanation on Tinubu’s alleged plot Chuks Onuoha, Umuahia Ohanaeze Ndigbo Youth Council yesterday called on President Muhammadu Buhari to come out clean and explain to Nigerians his…

  • MEDICINE

    SHOCKER: Age bars wizkid with 9 A1s in WASSCE, 332 in UTME from studying medicine

    — 28th August 2018

    On Medicine as choice of course of study, David said the decision was informed when at eight years, he watched how doctors battled to save the life of his dad. Gabriel Dike When David Okorogheye of Starfield College, Fagba, Iju, Lagos was preparing for the May/June 2018 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) and…

Archive

August 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jul    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share