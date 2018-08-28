Bunmi Ogunyale

AFCON 2013 winning skipper, Joseph Yobo has offered to convince Victor Moses to stage a return back to the Super Eagles ahead of the AFCON 2019 in Cameroon.

Joseph Yobo, who won 101 caps with the national team, believes Moses quitting the national team is premature, pleading with the pacy winger return to the team.

“Though, I have not spoken with Victor (Moses) but I know he has his reasons for quitting the team. I know there are lots of administrative lapses behind the scene but I will try and speak with him to return to the Super Eagles before the week runs out.

“Sometimes, it can be the coaches that have formed an impression about a player and them treat him based on such.

“During my days in the Super Eagles, we had issues with visas, injuries and it could because a player didn’t say hello.

So, I will admonish the administrators and the coaches to be more professional in the discharge of their duties.”

Moses however claimed he retired from the national team to concentration on his club duties.