Yobo: Moses must return to Eagles— 28th August 2018
Bunmi Ogunyale
AFCON 2013 winning skipper, Joseph Yobo has offered to convince Victor Moses to stage a return back to the Super Eagles ahead of the AFCON 2019 in Cameroon.
Joseph Yobo, who won 101 caps with the national team, believes Moses quitting the national team is premature, pleading with the pacy winger return to the team.
“Though, I have not spoken with Victor (Moses) but I know he has his reasons for quitting the team. I know there are lots of administrative lapses behind the scene but I will try and speak with him to return to the Super Eagles before the week runs out.
READ ALSO The National Assembly debacle
“Sometimes, it can be the coaches that have formed an impression about a player and them treat him based on such.
“During my days in the Super Eagles, we had issues with visas, injuries and it could because a player didn’t say hello.
So, I will admonish the administrators and the coaches to be more professional in the discharge of their duties.”
Moses however claimed he retired from the national team to concentration on his club duties.
About author
Related Articles
-
-
-
Rohr to release Super Eagles list Friday23rd August 2018
-
Ambrose relishes good start of season23rd August 2018
Latest
2015: How we persuaded Jonathan to concede defeat – Gen. Abdulsalami— 28th August 2018
Abdulsalami noted that the genesis of Africa’s political problems was “the action of its sit-tight leaders, who amend the constitution to perpetuate themselves Godwin Tsa, Abuja Former military head of state, Gen. Abdusalami Abubakar (retd), has revealed the process that led to former President Goodluck Jonathan to concede defeat to President Muhammadu Buhari after the…
-
US newspaper quotes Trump as calling Buhari ‘lifeless’— 28th August 2018
US president telling aides he never wanted to meet someone so lifeless again, according to three people familiar with the matter,” Financial Times claimed. • We won’t respond to his comments – Presidency Chinelo Obogo and Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja The President of the United States, Donald Trump reportedly described President Muhammadu Buhari as ‘lifeless’, shortly…
-
Alleged conspiracy: Fani-Kayode asks police to postpone interview— 28th August 2018
Fani-Kayode requested for either September 4 or 5 for the interview, even as he described the reason for the police invitation letter to him as vague Molly Kilete, Abuja Former Minister for Aviation, Chief Femi Fani-Kayode, has written to the police force headquarters in Abuja for a change of date to enable him appear for…
-
Igbo youths roar over 2023 presidency— 28th August 2018
“Igbo youths will not support any presidential candidate that toys with the unity of Nigeria by failing to restructure this country as demanded by Nigerians” • Demand Buhari’s explanation on Tinubu’s alleged plot Chuks Onuoha, Umuahia Ohanaeze Ndigbo Youth Council yesterday called on President Muhammadu Buhari to come out clean and explain to Nigerians his…
-
SHOCKER: Age bars wizkid with 9 A1s in WASSCE, 332 in UTME from studying medicine— 28th August 2018
On Medicine as choice of course of study, David said the decision was informed when at eight years, he watched how doctors battled to save the life of his dad. Gabriel Dike When David Okorogheye of Starfield College, Fagba, Iju, Lagos was preparing for the May/June 2018 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) and…
-
Entertainment
Airebamen Irene: A new movie ENTANGLED hits cinemas— 27th August 2018
Bianca Iboma A new movie is set to hit the cinemas soon. Airebamen Maureen Irene, well known as Bami Gregs, in the Nollywood industry, is putting her weight through on this movie as a Producer. She’s making her producing debut with a bang. As she delves into set with a star-studded cast that will make…
South-West Report
OAU FOOD BAZAAR: Indigenous delicacies inspire tribal affinity at Ife festival— 23rd August 2018
The programme was aimed at showcasing the “Africanness” iof indigenous foods peculiar to different ethnic groups and their relevance to the people’s health. Clement Adeyi, Osogbo Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), Ile-Ife, Osun State, reverberated with a gale of cultural and traditional splendor recently when the institution showcased a sociocultural programme tagged: “Ife Festival of Food…
-
Abuja Metro
Hospital beds for highest bidders— 22nd August 2018
Fred Ezeh Some inexplicable, inhumane, illegal and “wicked” practice is being recorded at some hospitals owned by the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA). Services at these hospitals have become the exclusive right of those who could afford. READ ALSO: FCTA begins takeover process of health facilities Bed spaces now go to the highest bidders. It is…
Oriental News
KING OF CROPS: New Yam Festival lights up Igboland— 22nd August 2018
Yam is revered as the king of crops in Igboland. Usually planted between December and January, harvesting starts from August in some communities and lasts till December. Geoffrey Anyanwu, Awka, David Onwuchekwa, Nnewi and Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri Ndigbo are once again in festive mood with the advent of another season of new yam festival. In…
-
Features
IVF: the facts, myths, controversies— 28th August 2018
Experts have explained that IVF babies are normal babies and not a taboo: “They feel sad, happy, love, hate, envy and fall sick just like every other kid.” Romanus Okoye Despite over 11,000 babies estimated to have been delivered since March 17, 1989, when Professors Osato Giwa Osagie and Oladapo Ashiru pioneered in-vitro fertilization and…
Literary Review
Joy and tears in army barracks— 24th August 2018
The barracks residential area is made up of the officer’s quarters, the sergeants’ quarters and the corporals’ quarters, the first being the elite part… Barrack Boy Yanor Kukwa, 2018 Henry Akubuiro BILDUNGSROMAN takes us back in time, when life was like a roller-coaster ride, full of thrills and frills, for the young. Barrack Boy is a…
-
Lifeline
What we want from FSARS, by Nigerians— 27th August 2018
Sometime late last year, some young Nigerians, led by Segun Awosanya, burst out from their closets and launched the EndSARS campaign via the social media. • Activists, others say operatives need attitudinal change Cosmas Omegoh For ordering immediate reorganisation of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS), Prof. Yemi Osinbajo appears to have scored high marks. READ…
Education Review
I never thought I’ll emerge UTME highest scorer – Israel Zakari— 28th August 2018
Israel’s mother, Mrs Jummai Zakari, a widow who works in a bank in Lagos, said she became a single mother 14 years ago Timothy Olanrewaju, Maiduguri Master Israel Zakari, the lad that scored the highest mark in the 2018 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) said he never thought he could achieve the feat. “I read…
-
TSWeekend
How I handle women, fame – Shina Peller, boss, Club Quilox— 24th August 2018
In this interview, Peller talks about his journey into entertainment and why he’s running for political office come 2019. Christian Agadibe For the boss of Club Quilox and Aquila Records, Shina Peller, show business runs in the blood. Born to popular magician, the late Professor Peller, Shina used to join his father to perform wonders…
Opinion
Kofi Annan: The question of legacy— 28th August 2018
What kind of a leader are you in your home, on your street, in your community? What will you and I be remembered for? What legacy are you going to leave behind? Idowu Omisore One weighty question serious leaders ask themselves is this – “What will be my leadership legacy?” At the end of the…
Columnists
-
When campaigning is not campaign— 27th August 2018
It is as of this day 173 days to the 2019 general election. The law says it is not yet time for campaign by the political parties and their candidates. Andy Ezeani It is assumed and indeed largely accepted that the founding fathers who framed the laws of the land meant well for the society….
-
Biafra women detention wound too deep— 27th August 2018
The arrest and detention of the women, aged between 20 and 70 years, is a wound too deep to contemplate or ignore Tony Iwuoma It is inexplicable why Nigeria loves courting the limelight of infamy. It is quite bizarre when security operatives bare their fangs against innocent citizens but cringe at the sound of criminal…
-
In search of political mentors (6): One non-politician who truly qualifies— 27th August 2018
This retired politician should be treasured and trusted by the young and the old as a political mentor. Are you ready for his unveiling? Michael Bush Nothing validates the abysmal failure and failing that leadership has been in Nigeria better than the dearth of former public office holders whose in-office conduct, persona and performance continue…
-
Saraki, Tinubu and Buhari’s 800-metre relay— 27th August 2018
Some of our politicians are at their chameleonic best, deploying treachery, blackmail, and selfishness to win the relay. Casmir Igbokwe Like a good athlete, President Muhammadu Buhari, last week, embarked on a historic walk spanning 800 metres. In athletics, covering such a distance is no mean feat. Thus his aides and supporters celebrated the milestone…
-
Healing a church in crisis— 27th August 2018
No modern Pope is better equipped to handle this deep moral crisis than Pope Francis, a man of immense faith and deep compassion. Chuka Odom There is no doubt that the Catholic Church is passing through one of its most turbulent times in recent history. The church is in pains, bleeding from the wounds inflicted…
-
Okowa and political economics of Asaba 2018— 26th August 2018
Whatever spirit that propelled Governor Ifeanyi Okowa to agree to shoulder the responsibility of this year’s edition is a good spirit. Ken Ugbechie The African Senior Athletics Championship which held in Asaba,Delta State, (branded Asaba 2018) has come and gone but it has continued to create a resonance across diverse divides on the continent, especially…
-
Remaking the university tradition: The town and gown model— 26th August 2018
The town and gown collaboration is an idea that is too obvious to be called a truly revolutionary strategy. In other words, it is an idea that has been around for a long time now. Tunji Olaopa The university is one of the most fundamental of all institutions that a state can leverage as the…
-
Good governance, politicians and the electorate— 26th August 2018
The electorate don’t want to vote because we know votes mean nothing as shown by what happened in Rivers State just last week. Ralph Egbu Election times are usually very interesting times for us. Every time elections get near there is always this atmosphere of hyperactivity. Plenty of hysteria is in the air and everybody…
-
Do you have a side chic? Read this— 26th August 2018
I read so many glowing things about Kayanmata, my eyes almost popped out. A lot of women, married and unmarried, testified to the potency of the aphrodisiac Bolatito Olaitan “MY people help me to thank God oh! I bought this Kayanmata from one of the members in this group and when I used it for…
-
Husbands defect too— 26th August 2018
It’s a sadly common practice in this part of the world for women to fall out of ‘love’ with their husbands as soon as grandchildren start arriving. Funke Egbemode Husband can and do defect because defection is a two-way street. If wives can defect, so can husbands. If a woman doesn’t get too old for…
Enquiries
EDITOR
Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email: [email protected]
Leave a reply