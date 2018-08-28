Bunmi Ogunyale

Former Super Eagles’ captain, Joseph Yobo has express his readiness to join partisan politics in the country.

The Rivers State-born former defender stated this on a popular Lagos radio station on Monday.

According to him; “I’m very passionate about politics and that’s why I was at some campaign rallies to understudy a few things about Nigerian politics.

“Liberian president George Weah is a role model in this regards as he made a lot of us believe we can also contribute to nation building.

“Some of us played a big role while in the national team because you need to understand the rudiments to lead, most especially when you are the leader. You have a big role to play between the players, the coaches and the administrators as there are lots of things behind the scene.”

The ex-Everton defender however declined to reveal the elective position he is eying and when he will roll out the drums for campaign