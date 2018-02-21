The Sun News
Latest
21st February 2018 - Yobe shut school after Boko Haram Monday attack
21st February 2018 - Gombe Assembly increases councils budget by 10%
21st February 2018 - BREAKING: Charly Boy, others ‘picket’ Abuja NNPC hqtrs over fuel crisis
21st February 2018 - HAPPENING NOW: Interior minister meets IGP Idris, top police brass in Abuja
21st February 2018 - We’ve not relented in our fight against corruption, says Buhari
21st February 2018 - 1m children die the day they are born, says UNICEF
21st February 2018 - I almost died giving birth to my daughter – Serena Williams
21st February 2018 - I slept with 1,400 girls, impregnated 600 in 6 African countries, French tourist recounts
21st February 2018 - Secret cult: 800 knights re-dedicate selves to Christ in Onitsha
21st February 2018 - Ukwa communities excited as oil firm builds, hands over building
Home / National / Yobe shut school after Boko Haram Monday attack

Yobe shut school after Boko Haram Monday attack

— 21st February 2018

Timothy Olanrewaju, Maiduguri

The Yobe State Government has announced the closure of Government Girls Technical College (GGTC), Dapchi, for a week following Boko Haram attack on the school, on Monday.

The state government shut the school after visit of a special delegation to the school on Tuesday led by the Permanent Secretary, State Ministry of Education, Alhaji Modu Ma’aji Ajiri, a report monitored on the state local radio said, on Wednesday said.

“Ma’aji Ajiri announced the closure while addressing the students who retuned from their hideout in the morning after the attack,” it stated.

It said the closure was to enable students re-unite with their families to douse tension of fear of possible abduction by Boko Haram during the attack.

The delegation reportedly inspected the school and monitor roll calls of students where it was discovered that nearly all the students have returned to the school from their hiding. No case of abduction of any student has been established so far, the report said.

“The school resumes after a week of the break to put necessary security measures within and around the premises,” the government said.

Boko Haram terrorists, in convoy of three vehicles attacked the Government Girls Technical College, Dapchi, in Bursari Local Government in the central part of the state, on Monday night. Police said the insurgents were in search of foods and carted away some food stuffs from the college store. They also abducted three men as they fled along Geidam axis, Yobe Commissioner of Police, Sumonu Abdulmaliki, told journalists.

In the meantime, the police have confirmed abduction of three men by Boko Haram after an attack on a public school, in Yobe State, on Monday night.

Commissioner of Police, Yobe State, Sumonu Abdulmaliki told journalists the insurgents abducted three men in Geidam Local Government after fleeing from a secondary school at Dapchi, Bursari Local Government in the state.

“They ran out of foods and carted way foodstuffs from the school,” the CP said. He denied the kidnap of any student at the school.

He said the insurgents carted away foodstuffs from the schools and galons of petrol belonging to fuel hawkers (black marketers) as they drove off from Dapchi Monday night.

Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

From job seeking to running a N50 million a year business

BREAKTHROUGH: Man over 40?? Shrink your Prostate Enlargement in 13 Days! Learn How!

BREAKING: New diabetes treatment 'cures' Ijebu man in 6 weeks

Guaranteed Income: Register for free and get 100 dollar bonus to start!

Frenzy moments in the EPL, enjoy as we throw jabs at 'em!

About author

Segun Adio

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Yobe shut school after Boko Haram Monday attack

— 21st February 2018

Timothy Olanrewaju, Maiduguri The Yobe State Government has announced the closure of Government Girls Technical College (GGTC), Dapchi, for a week following Boko Haram attack on the school, on Monday. The state government shut the school after visit of a special delegation to the school on Tuesday led by the Permanent Secretary, State Ministry of…

  • Gombe Assembly increases councils budget by 10%

    — 21st February 2018

    Ali Abare, Gombe The Gombe State House of Assembly has passed into law the 2018 Appropriation Bill amounting to N34.6 billion for 11 local government councils in the state. This represents a 10 percent increase over the initial as N31. 5 presented by the Executive arm of government. The passage followed the adoption of recommendations…

  • BREAKING: Charly Boy, others ‘picket’ Abuja NNPC hqtrs over fuel crisis

    — 21st February 2018

    Okwe Obi, Abuja The ‘Our Mumu Don Do movement’, led by music maestro, Charles Oputa popularly known as Charly Boy, on Wednesday, barricaded the headquarters of Nigerian National Petroleum Corporations (NNPC) to protest the lingering fuel scarcity biting hard on Nigerians. The group were seen chanting solidarity songs in defence of the suffering Nigerian masses…

  • HAPPENING NOW: Interior minister meets IGP Idris, top police brass in Abuja

    — 21st February 2018

    Molly Kilete, Abuja Minister of Interior, Abdulrahman Danbazau, is currently  meeting with the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Ibrahim Idris and top senior police officers at the Force Headquarters, in Abuja. It was gathered that the aim of the meeting is to curb illegal weapons which IGP Idris said was becoming alarming in the country…

  • We’ve not relented in our fight against corruption, says Buhari

    — 21st February 2018

    Billy Graham Abel Yola President Muhammadu Buhari says his government has not changed course in its fight against corruption, pointing out that transparency, accountability, fiscal responsibility and timely delivery of goods and services are key factors in the fight against corruption. President Buhari made the remarks, on Tuesday, while flagging-off the Adamawa state Anti-Corrupt Summit,…

Archive

February 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jan    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share