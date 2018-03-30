The Sun News
Latest
30th March 2018 - Yobe senator: Negotiations ongoing for Leah Sharibu’s release
30th March 2018 - Buhari, Saraki salute Nigerians at Easter
30th March 2018 - LUC: As lawyers defy police, Osinbajo says controversy not new
30th March 2018 - I don’t know anything on charge against Kalu, others –Witness
30th March 2018 - Nigeria to earn $560bn from Lekki Deep Seaport
30th March 2018 - 16m Nigerians unemployed –Wabote
30th March 2018 - ITF tasks govs, OPS on youth empowerment
30th March 2018 - Nigeria Airways pensioners to get N45bn arrears –Minister
30th March 2018 - Buhari’s visit: Passengers groan over flight disruptions at Lagos airport
30th March 2018 - Unity Bank denies $1bn investment by Milost Global
Home / National / Yobe senator: Negotiations ongoing for Leah Sharibu’s release

Yobe senator: Negotiations ongoing for Leah Sharibu’s release

— 30th March 2018

Senator representing Yobe east, Bukar Abba Ibrahim, has disclosed that “very serious negotiations” are ongoing to ensure the release of Leah Shabiru.

Shabiru is one of the girls abducted from Dapchi, Yobe State by Boko Haram insurgents on February 19.

Apart from five students who died in captivity, Boko Haram returned all the remaining abductees to Dapchi, except Sharibu.

She was reportedly not released with others because she refused to convert to Islam.

But, speaking on the floor of the senate yesterday, Ibrahim said Shabiru would be released “not far from now”.

“I want to reassure the distinguished Senators that very serious negotiations are ongoing and I believe not far from now, she will also be released, Insha Allah, alongside the remaining Chibok girls,” the Yobe senator said.

Moving a motion earlier, Emmanuel Bwacha, senator representing Taraba south, urged the negotiating team to ensure the release of Shabiru and the remaining Chibok girls.

“I rise to raise personal appeal to the negotiating team of the executive that ensured the release of the remaining Dapchi girls. I am doing this to appreciate them for their efforts and to appeal to them to ensure the release of  the remaining Chibok girls,” he said.

“I want to appeal that they should double their efforts to restore confidence in the heart of Nigerians.”

Meanwhile, churches across the country have been urged by the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) to use the occasion of Good Friday to pray for the release of Leah.

The call was made by the President of the association, Rev. Samson Ayokunle, through a statement issued by his special assistant on media and communications, Pastor Adebayo Oladeji.

Share

About author

Uche Atuma

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Yobe senator: Negotiations ongoing for Leah Sharibu’s release

— 30th March 2018

Senator representing Yobe east, Bukar Abba Ibrahim, has disclosed that “very serious negotiations” are ongoing to ensure the release of Leah Shabiru. Shabiru is one of the girls abducted from Dapchi, Yobe State by Boko Haram insurgents on February 19. Apart from five students who died in captivity, Boko Haram returned all the remaining abductees…

  • Buhari, Saraki salute Nigerians at Easter

    — 30th March 2018

    • Pray for Leah Sharibu’s freedom –CAN Segun Adio; Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja President Muhammadu Buhari and Senate President, Bukola Saraki,  have urged Christians to emulate the virtues of Jesus Christ, as epitomised by his passion, persecution, death and resurrection, during Easter. The president, on his part, thanked God for the safe return of the Dapchi…

  • OSINBAJO speaks at Tinubu 66th birthday Colloquium

    LUC: As lawyers defy police, Osinbajo says controversy not new

    — 30th March 2018

    Romanus Okoye; with online reports Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo, has said the Land Use Charge (LUC) controversy, currently creating ripples across Lagos State, is not new.  Osinbajo stated this at the 10th Bola Tinubu Colloquium in Lagos, yesterday. The vice president, who served as commissioner of Justice throughout Tinubu’s eight year tenure, disclosed how the…

  • I don’t know anything on charge against Kalu, others –Witness

    — 30th March 2018

    Lukman Olabiyi Again, another prosecution witness, Nonye Eghene,  called by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), to testify against former Abia State governor, Dr. Orji Uzor Kalu and two others, before the Federal High Court, Lagos,  over alleged fraud, has  admitted she knew nothing about the charge. Eghene,  a compliance officer with Diamond Bank…

  • Nigeria to earn $560bn from Lekki Deep Seaport

    — 30th March 2018

    Isaac Anumihe Nigeria’s economy will be earning over $560 billion when Lekki Deep Sea project finally takes off in 2020 with an estimated $361 billion  generated from the port’s concessioning in addition to $200 billion coming from taxes and revenue. Speaking during the flag-off of the deep seaport, President Muhammadu Buhari disclosed that over 170,000…

Archive

March 2018
S M T W T F S
« Feb    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share