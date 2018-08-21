Yobe records peaceful Sallah celebration

NAN

Yobe has recorded another peaceful Eid-el-Kabir Sallah celebration, the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports.

A correspondent of NAN reported that Muslim faithful conducted their prayers peacefully at various Eid grounds amidst tight security across the state on Tuesday.

The report said the faithful trekked long distances in some places to attend the annual prayers in Damaturu and other major towns.

Security operatives were deployed to strategic positions to keep vigil on individuals and groups tripping to the praying grounds.

A Nigeria Air Force jet was also hovering around the metropolis of the state capital and other places to ensure safety and peaceful celebration in the state.

NAN also reports that a 12-hour restriction of vehicular movements was imposed across the state from 10 p.m. on Monday to 10 a.m. on Tuesday to beef up the security.

Meanwhile, movements have resumed with residents in high festive mood and visiting friends and neighbourhoods as part of the celebration.

Gov. Ibrahim Gaidam had in his Sallah message assured the commitment of his administration to consolidate the improved security in the state.

He also assured residents of his administration’s resolve to improve the welfare of the people.