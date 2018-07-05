The Sun News
Latest
5th July 2018 - Yobe govt. approves N3.4b for capital projects
5th July 2018 - Philanthropist boosts education in Anambra with N100m
5th July 2018 - Losing my erection; can’t make love
5th July 2018 - APC crisis festers as nPDP becomes R-APC
5th July 2018 - Agonies of people with cervical spondylosis
5th July 2018 - Ukah, others win pharmacy awards
5th July 2018 - Russia 2018: Colombian players receive death threats
5th July 2018 - Eagles must learn to play hard – Balogun
5th July 2018 - Sokoto: Tambuwal sacks commissioners
5th July 2018 - Obaseki mulls security trust fund for Edo
Home / National / Yobe govt. approves N3.4b for capital projects
YOBE

Yobe govt. approves N3.4b for capital projects

— 5th July 2018

NAN

The Yobe State Government, on Wednesday, approved N3.4 billion for various capital projects in the state.

The Commissioner for Home Affairs, Information and Culture, Alhaji Mala Musti, disclosed this at a media briefing in Damaturu after the state Executive Council meeting.

He said the meeting, presided by  the Deputy Governor of Yobe, Engr. Abubakar Aliyu, approved the construction of some facilities at the new Army Barracks, Damaturu, at the cost of N180.13 million.

“The Executive Council also approved the procurement of 8,640  tonnes  of 15:15:15 NPK fertilizer at the cost of N1.46 billion in order to boost agricultural production in the state.”

Musti also said the Council  approved the contract for the supply, installation, testing and commissioning communication equipment and gadgets for the International Cargo Airport under construction, he said.

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Segun Adio

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

YOBE

Yobe govt. approves N3.4b for capital projects

— 5th July 2018

NAN The Yobe State Government, on Wednesday, approved N3.4 billion for various capital projects in the state. The Commissioner for Home Affairs, Information and Culture, Alhaji Mala Musti, disclosed this at a media briefing in Damaturu after the state Executive Council meeting. He said the meeting, presided by  the Deputy Governor of Yobe, Engr. Abubakar…

  • NPDP

    APC crisis festers as nPDP becomes R-APC

    — 5th July 2018

    NAN A rebel group announced its excision from the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), on Wednesday, calling itself Reformed APC (R-APC). An engineer from Gashua, Yobe State, and former secretary of the defunct Congress for Progressive Change (CPC), Alhaji Buba Galadima, was introduced as the National Chairman of the group. He told a press conference…

  • COMMISSIONERS - SOKOTO STATE GOVERNOR AMINU TAMBUWAL

    Sokoto: Tambuwal sacks commissioners

    — 5th July 2018

    Tunde Omolehin, Sokoto Sokoto State Governor, Aminu Tambuwal, has dissolved his Executive Council with immediate effect. The dissolution, according to his newly appointed Director-General, Media and Public Affairs, Malam Abubakar Shekara, was aimed at restructuring and re-strategising the cabinet for optimum efficiency as well as service delivery to the State. He said the governor thanked members…

  • OBASEKI - SECURITY TRUST FUND

    Obaseki mulls security trust fund for Edo

    — 5th July 2018

    Police nab official of fake recruitment agency Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki, has revealed plans to pass into law, a bill to set up a Security Trust Fund for the state, as part of measures to revamp the security architecture. Obaseki disclosed this when executive members of the Retired Army, Navy and Air Force Officers…

  • FIRS

    FIRS boss denies existence of multuiple taxation

    — 5th July 2018

    Chairman of the Federal Inland Revenue Services (FIRS), Babatunde Fowler, yesterday disclosed that the list of chronic tax defaulters would be published before the end of this month. Speaking on Wednesday after a session with the Federal Executive Council, he said the list of defaulters would be released by the middle of July. The Voluntary…

Archive

July 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jun    
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share