Yobe govt. approves N3.4b for capital projects

The Yobe State Government, on Wednesday, approved N3.4 billion for various capital projects in the state.

The Commissioner for Home Affairs, Information and Culture, Alhaji Mala Musti, disclosed this at a media briefing in Damaturu after the state Executive Council meeting.

He said the meeting, presided by the Deputy Governor of Yobe, Engr. Abubakar Aliyu, approved the construction of some facilities at the new Army Barracks, Damaturu, at the cost of N180.13 million.

“The Executive Council also approved the procurement of 8,640 tonnes of 15:15:15 NPK fertilizer at the cost of N1.46 billion in order to boost agricultural production in the state.”

Musti also said the Council approved the contract for the supply, installation, testing and commissioning communication equipment and gadgets for the International Cargo Airport under construction, he said.