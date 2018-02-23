Yobe: EU condemns abduction of school girls

Aidoghie Paulinus , Abuja

Following the reported abduction of school girls in Dapchi, Yobe state, the European Union (EU), has said that the incidence is an attack on humanity.

In a statement by the EU Spokesperson for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Catherine Ray, made available to Daily Sun in Abuja by the Delegation of the European Union to the Federal Republic of Nigeria and the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), the EU said “Targeting children and abducting young girls as they seek to attend school is an attack on our common humanity.”

However, the EU expressed its solidarity with the affected families and the people of Nigeria.

“The girls deserve freedom and a chance to shape their own future.

“The EU remains committed to supporting the Government of Nigeria in its fight against terrorism and all forms of criminality,” the statement read.

The EU further said “We stand resolute to continue our humanitarian and development work, including the rights and protection of girls.”