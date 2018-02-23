Yobe: EU condemns abduction of school girls
— 23rd February 2018
Aidoghie Paulinus , Abuja
Following the reported abduction of school girls in Dapchi, Yobe state, the European Union (EU), has said that the incidence is an attack on humanity.
In a statement by the EU Spokesperson for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Catherine Ray, made available to Daily Sun in Abuja by the Delegation of the European Union to the Federal Republic of Nigeria and the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), the EU said “Targeting children and abducting young girls as they seek to attend school is an attack on our common humanity.”
However, the EU expressed its solidarity with the affected families and the people of Nigeria.
“The girls deserve freedom and a chance to shape their own future.
“The EU remains committed to supporting the Government of Nigeria in its fight against terrorism and all forms of criminality,” the statement read.
The EU further said “We stand resolute to continue our humanitarian and development work, including the rights and protection of girls.”
THE ABDUCTION OF OUR GIRLS IS CONDEMNABLE AND IS NOT ACCEPTABLE. I LAY BLAME ON THE GOVT OF NIGERIA AND DAT OF YOBE. THERE IS NO ADEQUATE SECURITY ARRANGEMENT FOR THE SCHOOL KNOWING DAT THEY ARE TARGET POINT FOR THE TERROSISTS, AGAIN THE CLAIMS BY THE ARMY THAT BOKO HARAM HAD BEEN DEFEATED IS WRONG AND A FALLACY. THE SECURITY AGENCIES MUST AS A MATTER OF URGENCY SEEK OUT THE WHEREABOUT OF THESE GIRLS AND RESCUE ELSE SCHOOLS IN YOBE STATE SHOULD BE CLOSED SEEING THAT IT IS NO LONGER SAFE TO BE IN SCHOOL IF ADEQUATE SECURITY MEASURE IS NOT TAKEN. PLEASE GEIDAM AND THE MILITARY SHOULD TOYING WITH THE LIVES OF THE RESIDENTS SHOULD RISE UP TO PROTECT PEOPLE IN THE STATE. PRESIDENT SHOULD GIVE MANDATE TO THE SECURITY AGENCIES TO FISH OUT THESE GIRLS IN THE SHORTEST TIME