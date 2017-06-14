The Sun News
Latest
14th June 2017 - Yobe APC expels NEMA DG, Maihaja
14th June 2017 - Lagos to open ‘Door of Return’ to Africans during Diaspora Festival in Badagry
14th June 2017 - Eviction ultimatum: Don’t panic, FG reassures Igbo
14th June 2017 - Muslim rights group urges government to stop sponsoring Hajj pilgrims
14th June 2017 - BREAKING: Senate mandates Buhari to present 2014 confab report to it for deliberations
14th June 2017 - Edo to generate 3000mw in 4 years
14th June 2017 - FG okays Digital Bridge Institute Enugu as ICT varsity campus
14th June 2017 - EFCC swears it won’t seal up The Sun
14th June 2017 - UN human rights chief warns states to respect rights in Qatar row
14th June 2017 - U.S: Top Republican Steve Scalise wounded in multiple shooting
Home / Cover / National / Yobe APC expels NEMA DG, Maihaja

Yobe APC expels NEMA DG, Maihaja

— 14th June 2017

From Timothy Olanrewaju, Maiduguri

The Yobe State Chapter of the All Progress Congress (APC) has expelled the Director General of the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), Mustapha Maihaja, for alleged abuse of the party’s constitution and procedure.

The party in the state, in a statement signed by its secretary, Abubakar Bakabe, in Damaturu, the Yobe State capital, on Wednesday, said the NEMA boss dragged the state governor, Ibrahim Gaidam, to court over the 2015 governorship primaries without exhausting all political measures to resolve his grievances.

Maihaja, who was appointed Director General of NEMA, in April, had moved to contest the Yobe State governorship primaries with the incumbent Governor Gaidam, but said his expression of interest and nomination forms were allegedly rejected by the APC both at the national and state levels, prompting him to approach the court on Gaidam’s nomination and candidature for a legal battle.

The case was, however, decided in favour of the governor, last week, by the Supreme Court. The APC in the state, however, frowned at Maihaja’s action, maintaining it was an abuse.

“The constitution of the party; section 21’D’ sub-section (V) of the APC constitution empowers the State Executive Council of the party to take punitive measures against erring party members. Section 21’D’ sub-section (V) also states that any member who files an action in court of law against the party or any of its officer on any matter relating to the discharge of the duties of the party without first exhausting the avenues for redress provided for in this constitution shall automatically stand expelled on filing such action and no appeal against the expulsion is stipulated in this cause shall be entertained until the withdrawal of the action from court by the member.

“Maihaja acted against section 21 ‘A’sub-section 10 of the party Constitution which warned members against, “filing an action in a court of law against the party or any of its officers on any matter relating to the discharge of the duties of the party without first exhausting all avenues provided for in the Constitution shall automatically stand expelled on filing such action and no appeal against the expulsion is stipulated in this cause shall be entertained until the withdrawal of the action from court by the member,” the party said.

The party scribe said that Maihaja acted against section 21 ‘A’ sub-section 10 of the party’s Constitution which warned members against, “filing an action in a court of law against the party or any of its officers on any matter relating to the discharge of the duties of the party without first exhausting all avenues provided for in the Constitution.

“In view of this therefore, the party has expelled Mustapha Maihaja indefinitely and is hereby advised from this day to desist from parading himself as a member of the party,” the party stated.

Share

How I cure baldness using these natural techniques. Read story

23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Wow offer: Get The BillionCoin (1TBC) for just N50,000. Click Here!

Diabetes is curable! Don't let it threaten you! To NORMALIZE your blood sugar in 21 days for life. Click Here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

Read your favourite song lyrics here!

Healthy Heart Free up bad cholesterol can be yours. Click here!

About author

Segun Adio

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Yobe APC expels NEMA DG, Maihaja

— 14th June 2017

From Timothy Olanrewaju, Maiduguri The Yobe State Chapter of the All Progress Congress (APC) has expelled the Director General of the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), Mustapha Maihaja, for alleged abuse of the party’s constitution and procedure. The party in the state, in a statement signed by its secretary, Abubakar Bakabe, in Damaturu, the Yobe…

Share

  • Lagos to open ‘Door of Return’ to Africans during Diaspora Festival in Badagry

    — 14th June 2017

    The ‘Door-of-No-Return’ made popular during the transatlantic slave trade in Africa will become the ‘Door- of-Return’ during the Diaspora Festival slated for between Aug. 23, 2017 and Aug. 25, 2017 in Badagry. The Senior Special Assistant to President Muhammadu Buhari on the Diaspora, Mrs Abike Dabiri-Erewa, said this at Alausa, Ikeja, during the unveiling of…

    Share

  • Eviction ultimatum: Don’t panic, FG reassures Igbo

    — 14th June 2017

    From: Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja The Federal Government has, again, assured that there was no need to panic over the eviction noticed issued to Igbo living in the North. It said the series of meetings with stakeholders which began with foremost Leaders of thought from the Northern states, on Tuesday, and which continued with Igbo leaders,…

    Share

  • Muslim rights group urges government to stop sponsoring Hajj pilgrims

    — 14th June 2017

    Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC), an NGO, has advised the federal and state governments to stop sponsoring Muslims on hajj as it would be counterproductive on the long run. The MURIC Director, Prof. Ishaq Akintola, in a statement issued in Lagos on Wednesday, said that Muslim Ummah should determine their destiny by taking care of their…

    Share

  • BREAKING: Senate mandates Buhari to present 2014 confab report to it for deliberations

    — 14th June 2017

    The Senate has mandated President Muhammadu Buhari to submit the report of the 2014 National Conference to the Red Chamber for deliberations. The decision was reached, on Wednesday, following the adoption of an amendment motion, moved by Senator Mao Ohuabunwa. Details later… How I cure baldness using these natural techniques. Read story 23 yrs boy…

    Share

Archive

June 2017
M T W T F S S
« May    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
2627282930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351
Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Share