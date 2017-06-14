Yobe APC expels NEMA DG, Maihaja

From Timothy Olanrewaju, Maiduguri

The Yobe State Chapter of the All Progress Congress (APC) has expelled the Director General of the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), Mustapha Maihaja, for alleged abuse of the party’s constitution and procedure.

The party in the state, in a statement signed by its secretary, Abubakar Bakabe, in Damaturu, the Yobe State capital, on Wednesday, said the NEMA boss dragged the state governor, Ibrahim Gaidam, to court over the 2015 governorship primaries without exhausting all political measures to resolve his grievances.

Maihaja, who was appointed Director General of NEMA, in April, had moved to contest the Yobe State governorship primaries with the incumbent Governor Gaidam, but said his expression of interest and nomination forms were allegedly rejected by the APC both at the national and state levels, prompting him to approach the court on Gaidam’s nomination and candidature for a legal battle.

The case was, however, decided in favour of the governor, last week, by the Supreme Court. The APC in the state, however, frowned at Maihaja’s action, maintaining it was an abuse.

“The constitution of the party; section 21’D’ sub-section (V) of the APC constitution empowers the State Executive Council of the party to take punitive measures against erring party members. Section 21’D’ sub-section (V) also states that any member who files an action in court of law against the party or any of its officer on any matter relating to the discharge of the duties of the party without first exhausting the avenues for redress provided for in this constitution shall automatically stand expelled on filing such action and no appeal against the expulsion is stipulated in this cause shall be entertained until the withdrawal of the action from court by the member.

“In view of this therefore, the party has expelled Mustapha Maihaja indefinitely and is hereby advised from this day to desist from parading himself as a member of the party,” the party stated.