romantic

Yes, I’m very romantic –Dayo Amusa, actress

— 14th April 2018

Damilola Fatunmishe

Following the role she played in a movie of the same title some years back, most fans now know Dayo Amusa as ‘Dewumi Iberu’. She indeed interpreted the role well to have earned the appellation.

Amusa whose last film, ‘Unforgivable’ was a box office hit, recently turned a musician and released a song, ‘Aye mi” in which she featured Oritshefemi. In this chat, she opens up on her foray into entertainment and relationship with music star, Oritsefemi.

Tell us about your background.

I was born and bred in Surulere, Lagos. I am the first of five children. I attended Kenny-Tee Private School, Surulere, Lagos. I later proceeded to Mayflower Secondary School, Ikenne, Remo, Ogun State but finished at Mamak Secondary School, Sagamu, Ogun State. I have a National Diploma in Food Science and Technology from Moshood Abiola Polytechnic, Abeokuta, Ogun State.

How did you come into acting?

I joined Nollywood in 2002 as an actress through Wemimo Olu Paul’s production. I became a movie producer in 2006.

Now that you do music alongside acting, which do you prefer?

For me, there isn’t any preference as much because I see both as a way of expression, reaching out and communicating with the people.

You are a beautiful actress, what is delaying your marriage?

(Smiles) No comment on that.

Between music and acting, which is more profitable?

I haven’t been making profits from music therefore I can’t compare both.

How do you handle criticisms?

I love and enjoy being criticised because it produces a better me.

Are your parents pressurising you on marriage?

Press! I’m not going to say anything about that too.

What is your take on marriage?

I believe in marriage. I think people should get married when they are really in love and want to have a long future together. Marriage is beautiful and honorable…

How romantic are you?

You crack me up, dear. Okay! I am very romantic. I guess I can say that for real.

What is your addiction?

Funny though, I love cleaning and cooking.

Can you drop acting for music?

I am an entertainer who is passionate about dishing out good content to my audience, therefore, I do not intend dropping one for the other.

How expensive was it for you to feature Oristsefemi in the remix of your song, ‘Aye Mi’?

Due to our cordial relationship, Oritsefemi never billed me to feature in my song.

What should we be expecting from you this year in terms of music and movies?

It’s been a very busy year for me. We just concluded the production of ‘Omoniyun’ and ‘That Which Binds Us’ after dropping the musical video of ‘Marry Me’. By the end of the second quarter, we would be releasing ‘Omoniyun’ to cinemas, after the premiere tagged: ‘#AleErebe’. We would also be dropping some sound tracks for the movie.

Your movie, ‘Unforgivable’ was a hit, how did you come about the story line?

It was inspired by the happenings around me.

You have been able to stay relevant in the industry for years, what is the secret?

It’s just by God’s grace, hard work and consistency.

Is fuji musician, K1 the Ultimate truly your man?

No comment please.

