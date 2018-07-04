Yerry Mina: Prove a point to Barcelona? I don’t have to prove anything to anyone

Marca

Colombia may have been knocked out of the World Cup on Tuesday, but Yerry Mina had an excellent tournament with his three goals.

He’d finished his first half a season at Barcelona with several doubts and with many Blaugrana supporters unconvinced, but the centre-back has stated that this wasn’t on his mind as he represented his country in Russia

.”No, I don’t have to prove my level to anyone,” he said when asked if he’d been trying to show Barcelona what he can do.”I have always been calm [about my Barcelona situation] and I trust in God.”The 23-year-old also spoke of the disappointment that he and his Colombia teammates felt at losing to England on penalties.

“We’re very sad because we gave our all,” he said.”There’s a need to thank this wonderful group for leaving everything on the pitch and we thank Colombia for the way they supported.”Mina will now enjoy a holiday, as he waits for his future to be resolved.