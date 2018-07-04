Marca

Yerry Mina’s Colombia may have been on the losing side against England but the Barcelona player did become the first defender to score a goal in each of his first three World Cup matches in tournament history.

With Gareth Southgate’s team having dominated the last 16 tie, Mina rose exceptionally to score a 93rd minute equaliser which the South Americans arguably were fortunate to get.

Barcelona have been far from impressed with the former Palmeiras star’s performances since arriving at the club, and it’s been decided that he will be allowed to depart this summer.

After having been left on the bench by Jose Pekerman for the tournament opener against Japan, Mina has been an ever-present in the team since and has performed fantastically well.

In addition to his goal-scoring exploits, Mina has formed a fine partnership with Davinson Sanchez and the team have been defensively solid.All three of his goals have been headers and he’s now entered World Cup history with no defender having ever scored in their first three matches.