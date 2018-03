Fela’s first child, Yeni Kuti and her lover, Theo Lawson were among the guests that thronged Bogobiri in Falomo, Lagos when the French Cultural Attache did the naming ceremony of his baby amid pomp and fanfare last weekend.

On ground to thrill guests was the Bitter Kola Band featuring the likes of Showboy and Adetiya, while Duro Ikujenyo was on the piano for Fela’s classic, Palaver. The climax of the evening was when Bitter Kola Band played Fela’s Water No Get Enemy, throwing the audience into excitement with Yeni Kuti rocking the song and attracting applause from the guests.

“Yeni proved that she is the daughter of Fela, from the way she tweaked to the song. The connection is spiritual. She still has it after all these years!”