The Sun News
Latest
21st February 2018 - Yenagoa: Death toll in cult killings rise to 5
21st February 2018 - Sokoto farmers get N1.4b Fertiliser subsidy
21st February 2018 - IPOB blasts Gov. Ikpeazu over comment against Nnamdi Kanu
21st February 2018 - UNDP launches 5-yr entrepreneur skill with 50 IDPs youths
21st February 2018 - Kano Police smash notorious kidnap, robbery gang
21st February 2018 - Offa, Ijagbo clash over land dispute, 2 killed, 21 injured
21st February 2018 - Minister urges Nigerians to embrace innovation
21st February 2018 - Bayelsa Court sentences man to death for murder
21st February 2018 - FG spends N2.5tr on petroleum products import
21st February 2018 - Monkey swallowed N70 million from senators farm, Sani mocks colleague
Home / National / Yenagoa: Death toll in cult killings rise to 5

Yenagoa: Death toll in cult killings rise to 5

— 21st February 2018

Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

Cult-related killings in Yenagoa has risen to five heightening apprehension among residents of the Bayelsa State capital.

In the past two weeks there has been a battle for supremacy between two cults, the Icelanders and the Greenlanders, leading to two addition casualties on Monday.

The Bayelsa State Governor Henry Seriake Dickson had recently reiterated his administration’s zero-tolerance for crime and criminality, charging security agencies to clamp down on criminal elements in the state.

Dickson had even accused politicians, especially of the All Progressive Congress (APC), of sponsoring crime in the state.

According to investigations on Monday, a suspected member of one of the notorious gangs was shot dead at the area known as “South-South” in Kpansia, while an innocent passenger in a commercial tricycle was shot dead.

Further investigations revealed that the continued power outage in the state due to the vandalism of the power plant in Ahoada, Rivers State, has given a field day to armed gangs without resistance from police.

An Environmentalist and State Coordinator of the Environmental Right Action/Friends of the Earth, Morris Alagoa, lamented what he called the precarious security situation in the south-south state.

“How can we sleep with one eye open? How one should be scared to walk freely on the road or board a tricycle because he/she is mindful of being robbed or killed. How should we refuse to visit our communities and decide to bury our loved ones in the cities because of sea pirates? These anomalies are actually revealing how bad the security situation is in the state,” he said.

The Acting Chairman of the All Progressive Congress (APC) Mr. Joseph Fafi called on the PDP-led State Government to deal decisively with criminal elements.

“We need to see a renewed commitment in this regard. Compared to other state capitals, Yenagoa is a small city that with enough political will and strategy issues of insecurity and lawless should be nipped in the bud.”

Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

From job seeking to running a N50 million a year business

BREAKTHROUGH: Man over 40?? Shrink your Prostate Enlargement in 13 Days! Learn How!

BREAKING: New diabetes treatment 'cures' Ijebu man in 6 weeks

Guaranteed Income: Register for free and get 100 dollar bonus to start!

Frenzy moments in the EPL, enjoy as we throw jabs at 'em!

About author

Tokunbo David
Tokunbo David

Writer and editor.

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Yenagoa: Death toll in cult killings rise to 5

— 21st February 2018

Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa Cult-related killings in Yenagoa has risen to five heightening apprehension among residents of the Bayelsa State capital. In the past two weeks there has been a battle for supremacy between two cults, the Icelanders and the Greenlanders, leading to two addition casualties on Monday. The Bayelsa State Governor Henry Seriake Dickson had recently…

  • Sokoto farmers get N1.4b Fertiliser subsidy

    — 21st February 2018

    Tunde Omolehin, Sokoto The Sokoto State Government said it would spend about N1.4 billion to subsidise the price of fertiliser for its farmers in the 2018 cropping season. Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal stated this in Sabon-Birni Local Government Area of the state at the flag-off of fertiliser sales for dry season farming and distribution of…

  • IPOB blasts Gov. Ikpeazu over comment against Nnamdi Kanu

    — 21st February 2018

    Jeff Amechi Agbodo, Onitsha The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), on Wednesday, tackled Governor Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia state over alleged comment that its leader, Nnamdi Kanu, reneged on agreements reached with him and other South East governors during his interview granted to BBC Igbo Service in the Government House, Umuahia. The group challenged Governor…

  • UNDP launches 5-yr entrepreneur skill with 50 IDPs youths

    — 21st February 2018

    Timothy Olanrewaju, Maiduguri The United Nations Development Programmed (UNDP) has commenced five years training programme for entrepreneur skill with 50 youths displaced by Boko Haram insurgency. UNDP Country Director, Samuel Bwalia, told journalists in Maiduguri, the Borno State capital, after the first phase of the training, which was designed to help unemployed youths get needed…

  • Kano Police smash notorious kidnap, robbery gang

    — 21st February 2018

    Desmond Mgboh, Kano The Kano State Police Command have smashed an armed robbery syndicate which operates around Kuma, Tudun Bejuwa, Tudun Fulani area of the state capital. A statement signed by the spokesman of the Kano State Police Command said the members of the gang were led by one Auwalu Isa of Tudun Fulani Quarter…

Archive

February 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jan    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share