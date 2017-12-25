Yelutide: Gombe Anglican Archbishop urges perseverance in face of challenges

From: Ali Abare, Gombe

The Anglican Archbishop of Gombe, Henry Ndukugba, has urged Christian fateful in the country to persevere in the face challenges facing them, as according to him, God has not abandoned them in their difficulties.

Ndukugba stated this on Christmas Day while chatting with journalists.

He said the message for the season for Christians as well as other Nigerians is to still trust in the living God as with Him, all things are possible.

“This morning, we are bringing messages to God’s people and in different churches, messages of good news, and good tidings to all people. The good news is that God has not abandoned us in our situations, in our difficulties, in our sins in our problems rather he has remembered us and because he had remembered us he has come to seek for us and to help us,” he said.

Ndukugba appealed to Christians as well as the entire country to still trust in the living God by loving one another, forgive and reconcile with each another.

“God is saying that with him all things are possible because he has come to be with us in his son Jesus Christ who came to die for our sins and to liberate us, set us free from the bondage of sins and death and give us hope,” he said.

He further urged citizens not to see any opportunity given them to serve or to do business as means of exploiting the people, warning that it is against God’s own principle spiritually and socially.

“It doesn’t work for our good and so we pray as we celebrate Christmas the gift of God that we also be willing to administer to one another and be considerate not to be selfish,” he said.

Speaking on the approaching year when political activities are expected to commence, the archbishop appealed politicians to exercise caution as they jostled for power.

He prophesized that the year would come with its blessings but that such blessing must come with sacrifice and at a price. “If we are not ready to pay the price we will not expect miracles to begin to happen and therefore both the people and the leaders most use themselves to the guidance of the living God.”

“We thank God for keeping us through this year in spite of the challenges and as we look back we have so much to thank God for. In fact, the Christmas of 2017 is the Christmas of God possibilities as he says in Luke 1:37, that with God all things are possible,” he said.