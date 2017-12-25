The Sun News
Latest
25th December 2017 - Yelutide: Gombe Anglican Archbishop urges perseverance in face of challenges
25th December 2017 - Christmas tragedy: Gunmen attack Benue community, kill 3, injure 5
25th December 2017 - Yuletide: Gombe monarch holds unity durbar
25th December 2017 - “It’s such a shame” – VP Osinbajo on fuel crisis
25th December 2017 - Gov Bagudu, Emir Gwandu give out 4 female orphans in  marriage
25th December 2017 - Nigeria can generate N540 billion from sesame seed annually, says produce group
25th December 2017 - Julian Assange’s Twitter account terminated
25th December 2017 - Christmas: PDP, APC guber aspirants preach peace, love, unity
25th December 2017 - Ijaw Youth Council passes vote of confidence on leadership
25th December 2017 - Christmas: Osun Assembly wants Nigerians to learn from Jesus life
Home / National / Yelutide: Gombe Anglican Archbishop urges perseverance in face of challenges

Yelutide: Gombe Anglican Archbishop urges perseverance in face of challenges

— 25th December 2017

From: Ali Abare, Gombe

The Anglican Archbishop of Gombe, Henry Ndukugba, has urged Christian fateful in the country to persevere in the face challenges facing them, as according to him, God has not abandoned them in their difficulties.

Ndukugba stated this on Christmas Day while chatting with journalists.

He said the message for the season for Christians as well as other Nigerians is to still trust in the living God as with Him, all things are possible.

“This morning, we are bringing messages to God’s people and in different churches, messages of good news, and good tidings to all people. The good news is that God has not abandoned us in our situations, in our difficulties, in our sins in our problems rather he has remembered us and because he had remembered us he has come to seek for us and to help us,” he said.

Ndukugba appealed to Christians as well as the entire country to still trust in the living God by loving one another, forgive and reconcile with each another.

“God is saying that with him all things are possible because he has come to be with us in his son Jesus Christ who came to die for our sins and to liberate us, set us free from the bondage of sins and death and give us hope,” he said.

He further urged citizens not to see any opportunity given them to serve or to do business as means of exploiting the people, warning that it is against God’s own principle spiritually and socially.

“It doesn’t work for our good and so we pray as we celebrate Christmas the gift of God that we also be willing to administer to one another and be considerate not to be selfish,” he said.

Speaking on the approaching year when political activities are expected to commence, the archbishop appealed politicians to exercise caution as they jostled for power.

He prophesized that the year would come with its blessings but that such blessing must come with sacrifice and at a price. “If we are not ready to pay the price we will not expect miracles to begin to happen and therefore both the people and the leaders most use themselves to the guidance of the living God.”

“We thank God for keeping us through this year in spite of the challenges and as we look back we have so much to thank God for. In fact, the Christmas of 2017 is the Christmas of God possibilities as he says in Luke 1:37, that with God all things are possible,” he said.

 

Post Views: 0
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

Midnight, Pressed Barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't URINATE. Shrink your Enlarged PROSTATE here!!

Let's have some fun throwing jabs and jokes at the EPL Stars!

About author

Segun Adio

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Yelutide: Gombe Anglican Archbishop urges perseverance in face of challenges

— 25th December 2017

From: Ali Abare, Gombe The Anglican Archbishop of Gombe, Henry Ndukugba, has urged Christian fateful in the country to persevere in the face challenges facing them, as according to him, God has not abandoned them in their difficulties. Ndukugba stated this on Christmas Day while chatting with journalists. He said the message for the season…

  • Christmas tragedy: Gunmen attack Benue community, kill 3, injure 5

    — 25th December 2017

    From: Rose Ejembi, Makurdi Just while the dust raised by the killing of two persons in Odonto community in Otukpo Local Government Area of Benue State was trying to settle, three persons have been killed by some yet to be identified gunmen in Utonkon community of Ado Local Government Area of the state. The attackers…

  • Yuletide: Gombe monarch holds unity durbar

    — 25th December 2017

    From: Ali Abare, Gombe The Mai Kaltungo, HRH Sale Muhammad Umar has organised a unity durbar tagged ‘Pan-Mana’ as part of activities marking the yuletide aimed at fostering unity and peace among his people. The durbar, which held on Sunday at the paramount ruler’s palace in Kaltungo had in attendance, HRH Mohammadu Nuhu Sanusi, the…

  • “It’s such a shame” – VP Osinbajo on fuel crisis

    — 25th December 2017

    Responding to the fuel crisis that has been roiling the nation during the holiday season, the Buhari administration says it has taken emergency measures to remedy the situation as soon as possible. At a Christmas Eve visit to two Lagos filling stations (Oando in Lekki and Hayden in Victoria Island) Vice President Yemi Osinbajo laid…

  • Gov Bagudu, Emir Gwandu give out 4 female orphans in  marriage

    — 25th December 2017

    From: Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin-Kebbi    Governor Abubakar Atiku Badugu of Kebbi State and Emir Gwandu, Alhaji Muhammadu Illiyasu Bashar have gave out four female orphans of the State Government Orphanage Home in marriage. Their suitors paid N130,000  as bride price In a nikkah ceremony held at the Palace of Emir of Gwandu which was sponsored…

(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});
window._taboola = window._taboola || []; _taboola.push({ mode: 'thumbnails-rr', container: 'taboola-right-rail-article-thumbnails', placement: 'Right Rail Article Thumbnails', target_type: 'mix' });

Archive

December 2017
S M T W T F S
« Nov    
 12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
31  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello

Share