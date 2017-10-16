The Sun News
Latest
16th October 2017 - Yellow Fever: Kwara vaccinates 200,000 people in 3 days
16th October 2017 - Saraki seeks collective fight against terrorism
16th October 2017 - Open defecation: Yobe constructs over 200 public toilets
16th October 2017 - BREAKING: Gunmen abduct Catholic priest in Ebonyi
16th October 2017 - UAE orders three more shipments for Rohingya refugees
16th October 2017 - Libyan army prepares to take over western city of Zawiya – military source
16th October 2017 - Church not doing enough on corruption, says Osinbajo
16th October 2017 - 2019: PDP’ll take over Lugard House in Kogi, says ex-gov Idris
16th October 2017 - Army urges Enugu residents not to panic over movement of troops
16th October 2017 - Kebbi suspends polio immunisation exercise
Home / National / Yellow Fever: Kwara vaccinates 200,000 people in 3 days

Yellow Fever: Kwara vaccinates 200,000 people in 3 days

— 16th October 2017

The Kwara State Government, on Monday, said that no fewer than 200,000 people have been vaccinated within three days of the ongoing yellow fever reactive vaccination in the state.

Dr Sulaiman Alege, the Commissioner for Health, who gave the figure to newsmen in Ilorin, said 960,000 doses of the vaccine would be administered in nine communities in the state.

“The vaccination is taking place in Ifelodun Local Government and eight others, comprising Isin, Ilorin South, Ilorin East, Irepodun, Oke-Ero and others.

“About 960,000 vaccines has been deployed, and for now, we have immunised close to 200,000 people in the first three days,” he said.

The commissioner described the turnout as impressive, saying that people were massively mobilised through the use of town criers and community informants.

He said that the health education unit of the ministry was also on ground, to ensure efficient participation.

Alege said that the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control and National Health Care Development Agency team had visited some of the communities to monitor the exercise.

According to him, the state government remains committed to ensuring good health for its citizens.

The vaccination would last for 10 days. (NAN)

Post Views: 12
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Copy and Paste my N320,000 - N780,000 monthly system. Click Here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

For Business trainings, financing, mentorship, join Millionaires Academy. 457 businesses started!

26 Years Old Stubborn Pile GONE! Thanks to this "Strange" Herb

Join EXPORT and AGRIBUSINESS Club today. Click Here!

About author

Segun Adio

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Yellow Fever: Kwara vaccinates 200,000 people in 3 days

— 16th October 2017

The Kwara State Government, on Monday, said that no fewer than 200,000 people have been vaccinated within three days of the ongoing yellow fever reactive vaccination in the state. Dr Sulaiman Alege, the Commissioner for Health, who gave the figure to newsmen in Ilorin, said 960,000 doses of the vaccine would be administered in nine…

  • Saraki seeks collective fight against terrorism

    — 16th October 2017

    Senate President Bukola Saraki says it was the collective responsibility of world leaders to combat terrorism, reaffirming Nigeria’s commitment to the fight. Saraki said this during bilateral meeting with the Speaker of the Parliament of Iran, Ali, Larijani, at the 137th Inter-Parliamentary Union Assembly in St. Petersburg, Russia, on Monday. The senate president said time…

  • Open defecation: Yobe constructs over 200 public toilets

    — 16th October 2017

    The Yobe Rural Water Supply and Sanitation Agency (RUWASSA says it has constructed more than 200 toilets at Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) camps and other public places to curtail open defecation. The General Manager of the agency, Alhaji Mohammed Bukar, disclosed this in an interview, on Monday, in Damaturu. Bukar said the agency had also…

  • BREAKING: Gunmen abduct Catholic priest in Ebonyi

    — 16th October 2017

    From: Obinna Odogwu, Abakaliki Two gunmen, on Sunday evening, abducted a Catholic cleric, Rev. Fr. Timothy Nwanja, of St. Mary’s parish, Okpokueze Nkomoro community, Imoho Development Centre in Ezza North Local Government Area of Ebonyi State. According to sources in the area, the cleric was abducted around 8:30pm on Sunday evening. Details later… Miracle fruit…

  • Church not doing enough on corruption, says Osinbajo

    — 16th October 2017

    Vice President Yemi Osinbajo at the Kingdom Summit 2017 of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), blamed the Church for not speaking out against corruption. Osinbajo, who was at the Kings Court Parish, Victoria Island, Lagos, on Sunday, remarked that corruption in the country still existed because the church had failed to speak against….

Archive

October 2017
M T W T F S S
« Sep    
 1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
3031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Contact: 08120997006

Share