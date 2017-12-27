Yaya Toure set to make CIV return

The Sun News
Manchester City midfielder Yaya Toure is set to make a return to international football with the Ivory Coast national team.

Yaya Toure’s agent, Dmitryi Seluk, says the midfielder has decided to reverse his decision to retire from international football because he wants to win another trophy with the Elephants.

Seluk tweeted: “[Yaya] Toure has decided to return to Ivory Coast national team. He wants to win another trophy with the Elephants of Ivory Coast.”

Toure, 34, who has earned 113 international appearances and played at three World Cups since debuting in 2004 – captained Ivory Coast to the 2015 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) title before announcing his retirement in 2016.

The Elephants failed to qualify for the 2018 World Cup in Russia after losing their must-win final qualification fixture 2-0 to Morocco.

Toure’s brother, Kolo, was installed as the Ivory Coast national team’s assistant coach in October.

Ivory Coast will begin their 2019 AFCON qualification campaign against Rwanda on March 27, 2018.

