Yari lauds FG over security operations in Zamfara

Governor Abdul’aziz Yari of Zamfara has commended the Federal Government, under the leadership of President Muhammad Buhari, over its support in tackling the security situation in the state.

Yari made the commendation in Gusau on Sunday while speaking at the inauguration of 207 Quick Response Unit of the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) in Gusau.

The governor said that before the present administration in the country, the state faced serious security challenges.

“Before, bandits and cattle rustlers’ attack in our communities became rampant, but since 2015 when the present administration came in power, we have been recording tremendous successes.

He, however, noted that no fewer than 300 people lost their lost their lives to the attack in the state.

“To day with the efforts of the Federal Government, our state has become relatively peaceful, every day we are witnessing achievements,” he said.

He said apart from operation “Harbin kunama” launched by the President last year, the Federal Ministry of Defence had establish army brigade command and Air force unit to improve security in the state.

Yari said the state government, in its efforts to complement the federal government’s efforts for improved security, had ‘’initiated peace accord to dialogue with bandits and cattle rustlers with positive result.

The governor, who also commended security agencies in the state for their commitment to ensure security in the state, promised government continued with partnership with federal government and security operatives for peace and stability.

The Minister of Defence, Alhaji Mansur Dan’ali, said that the Federal Government had established 2 new command secondary schools, and 1 Air force secondary school to improve education in the state.

This he said was apart from the establishment of Air force Unit and Army Brigade Command government earlier established in the area.

“We also established new zonal health office for the Nigerian Army and Nigerian Air force Aircraft laboratory, all to improve security and welfare of the Nigerian Army and other security operatives in the state.

“Not only in Zamfara, in the whole of North-West, are we making efforts to improve the activities of security operatives.

‘’We established Army Division in Sokoto to take care of Sokoto, Kebbi, Zamfara and Katsina states,” he said.

(Source: NAN)