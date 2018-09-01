– The Sun News
Yar’adua

Yar’adua Center set to train 3,800 youths annually

— 1st September 2018

NAN

The Umaru Musa Yar’adua Human Development Centre in Katsina is to  annually train about 3,800 youths on Computer-Based Testing (CBT) and other skills.

The President of the centre, Mr Muttaqa Darma, gave the assurance at the formal launch of the centre on Saturday in Katsina.

Darma, a former Executive Secretary, Petroleum Technology Development Fund, said he used his severance package to establish the centre which comprised a library, a health care section, a sport club and a skill acquisition section.

CVR: INEC registers 537,874 new voters in Kaduna State

“The centre consists of a library with over 10,000 copies of text books and an e-library unit; there is a section to train youths on CBT to help them to meet admission requirements into tertiary institutions.

“The health and sport sections are aimed at physical fitness.

“There is gymnasium section where training will be offered free to develop physical and mental capacities of the people,’’ he said.

He added that the centre would train youths on skills such as tailoring, cooking, confectionary making, beauty make up, fashion design, and computer appreciation and advanced applications.

Darma said that training would be conducted by volunteers.

“The centre will source funds for its expenditures through rents from its shops, offices and halls to interested individuals,’’ he said.

