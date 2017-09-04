The Sun News
Latest
5th September 2017 - Return of post-UTME
5th September 2017 - Stakeholders divided over new JAMB cut-off marks
5th September 2017 - JAMB-lowered pass marks breed lazy students –Sosan, ex-Lagos DG
5th September 2017 - Medical induction: Hear this, you fresh doctors –No Nigerian factor in practice
5th September 2017 - Blame dearth of research on policymakers –Prof. Oyeweso
5th September 2017 - Money laundering: Wake-up call as loot swells to $2trn
5th September 2017 - Despite e-payment growth, cash remains king –Fatokun, CBN Director, Banking and Payments System
5th September 2017 - Forex: CBN pumps $1.3 bn to keep market afloat
5th September 2017 - Safe investments to keep your money secure
5th September 2017 - Spouses at war
Home / Sports / Yaounde fans to shun Lions, Eagles match

Yaounde fans to shun Lions, Eagles match

— 4th September 2017

At least 20 people  in Yaounde have said they will not bother turning up for Monday’s World Cup qualifier between the Indomitable Lions and the Super Eagles.

Enthusiasm for the match was quite high, with most of the fans predicting home and away wins for their darling Lions.

But since Friday when the Super Eagles made mince meat of the Lions with a 4-0 win in Uyo, the boastful fans have been stunned into silence.

Now they have vowed to boycott  the Stade Omnisport Ahmadou Ahidjo to cheer their team.

“I love my country very much but no, I’m not going to the stadium,” Arlette, a young lady who works at a supermarket in the Tsinga Quarters, said.

“I’m not interested anymore. Somebody wanted to buy me a ticket, but I said I’m not going anymore. He has also changed his mind.”

Another Yaounde resident, Ameer, one of the receptionists at the Phenix Hotel in Titi Garage, close to the stadium, will not be interested in what is going on about 500 metres away from his work place.

“What’s the point of watching?” asks the bi-lingual Ameer in decent English. “Even if the Lions beat your team on Monday, it makes no difference.

“I couldn’t believe my eyes on Friday, what was wrong with our team? It’s a good thing many people have not bought tickets.”

Emmanuel, the owner of the small bar around Mobil Essos, is finding it difficult  to stomach the defeat a full 24 hours after.

Post Views: 27
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Copy and Paste my N320,000 - N780,000 monthly system. Click Here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

7 Amazing steps to earn your first N300,000 online. CLICK HERE!

Diabetes is curable! Don't let it threaten you! To normalize Your Blood sugar in 21 days for life, Click here!!!

Turn your wordpress blog to customize mobile App for N15,000. Click Here

For business trainings, skill acquisition, start-up financing, join Millionaires Academy

About author

Uche Atuma

1 Comment

  1. Bfresh 5th September 2017 at 6:05 am
    Reply

    I told you their Calabash has been broken since 2004 African Cup of Nations Quarter Final in Tunis when the Super Eagles defeated the Indomitable Lions by 2 goals to 1. They were very luck to have earned a draw yesterday because Nigeria had the better chances and if Victor Moses shot that hit the bar had gone in, it would have been game over.

    I am not worried about the result of the Algeria Vs Zambia Match today, all I know is that we will qualify for the 2018 World Cup in Russia has I have predicted in the so-called Group of Death,

    God Bless Nigeria.

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Money laundering: Wake-up call as loot swells to $2trn

— 5th September 2017

Stories by Omodele Adigun “Every year, money laundering channels around $2 trillion worth of proceeds from various illicit activities”, says Imran Farooqi, the PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) partner on Anti-Money Laundering, in its Anti-money laundering Global Economic Crime Survey  2018. According to him, the negative impact of money laundering on any economy is damning because money laundering…

  • Despite e-payment growth, cash remains king –Fatokun, CBN Director, Banking and Payments System

    — 5th September 2017

    By Omodele Adigun As the growth of electronic payment continues to spiral upward across the country, there is no gainsaying the fact that cash usage still remains high. According to Mr Dipo Fatokun, the Director, Banking and Payments System Department of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), many factors are responsible for this. Apart from…

  • Forex: CBN pumps $1.3 bn to keep market afloat

    — 5th September 2017

    By Omodele Adigun Within the five weeks of August, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) pumped N1.301billion into the foreign exchange (forex) market to boost liquidity and settlement for eligible transactions. The CBN spokesman, Mr Isaac Okoroafor, had hinted earlier in the month that the apex bank would raise the market liquidity in the coming…

  • Safe investments to keep your money secure

    — 5th September 2017

     Are you a potential investor or a savvy investors looking to achieve higher returns from investment1? If yes, the following money market instruments may be your sure bet for you: Bank savings accounts Bank savings accounts are not tied to investment risk. You are able to withdraw your savings as desired. A bank savings account…

  • Godfatherism in Anambra: No cause to worry about – Osita Okechukwu

    — 5th September 2017

    By Sunday Ani Director General of the Voice of Nigeria and chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Mr. Osita Okechukwu, said nobody should worry about godfatherism in the on-coming November 18, 2017 gubernatorial election in Anambra State. In this interview, the political scientist spoke against growing insinuations that godfathers in the state influenced the…

Archive

September 2017
M T W T F S S
« Aug    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
252627282930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351
Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Share