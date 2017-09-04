Yaounde fans to shun Lions, Eagles match

At least 20 people in Yaounde have said they will not bother turning up for Monday’s World Cup qualifier between the Indomitable Lions and the Super Eagles.

Enthusiasm for the match was quite high, with most of the fans predicting home and away wins for their darling Lions.

But since Friday when the Super Eagles made mince meat of the Lions with a 4-0 win in Uyo, the boastful fans have been stunned into silence.

Now they have vowed to boycott the Stade Omnisport Ahmadou Ahidjo to cheer their team.

“I love my country very much but no, I’m not going to the stadium,” Arlette, a young lady who works at a supermarket in the Tsinga Quarters, said.

“I’m not interested anymore. Somebody wanted to buy me a ticket, but I said I’m not going anymore. He has also changed his mind.”

Another Yaounde resident, Ameer, one of the receptionists at the Phenix Hotel in Titi Garage, close to the stadium, will not be interested in what is going on about 500 metres away from his work place.

“What’s the point of watching?” asks the bi-lingual Ameer in decent English. “Even if the Lions beat your team on Monday, it makes no difference.

“I couldn’t believe my eyes on Friday, what was wrong with our team? It’s a good thing many people have not bought tickets.”

Emmanuel, the owner of the small bar around Mobil Essos, is finding it difficult to stomach the defeat a full 24 hours after.