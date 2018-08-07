– The Sun News
YABATECH RECTOR

Rector, experts harp on students’ skills acquisition

— 7th August 2018

Speaking at the event, YABATECH Rector, Mr. Femi Omokungbe stressed that the impact of climate change has created much damage globally

Jet Stanley Madu

Five new courses were recently introduced by Yaba College of Technology (YABATECH) to boost students’ skills acquisition. This was revealed at a ceremony in the college to mark this year’s United Nations Education Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO) World Youth Skills Day.

The courses include: Vegetable Farming and Grasscutter Farming both in the Department of Agriculture, Landscaping and Gardening Design in the Department of Regional Planning. The Print Media Enterprise course was introduced in the Department of Printing while Video Operation and Editing was established in the Department of Mass Communication.

The programmes according to Dr. I. A. Abdul, are flexible short certificate courses aimed at further boosting the students’ entrepreneurial acquisition. He revealed that the new courses will be offered at the Flexible Skills Development Centres at the Yaba and Epe campuses of the institution.

Speaking at the event, YABATECH Rector, Mr. Femi Omokungbe stressed that the impact of climate change has created much damage globally, warning that man has the responsibility to improve the environment rather than destroy it.

The UNEVOC theme for this year is improving the Image for students while the theme for this year’s skills day is Get Skilled Go Green; Go Green Get Skilled which the rector aligned with the worldwide quest for sustainability.

Omokungbe explained that the event was meant to increase students’ awareness about global trends and dimensions and also to challenge them to develop skills that would provide innovative solutions to today’s and tomorrow’s problems.

He harped on the need to get the youths prepared and involved in initiatives that would shape their lives and society in the days to come. “Tomorrow they say, belongs to the youths”, he said.

He commended the efforts of the YABATECH UNEVOC under Mrs. Ifeoma Akeredolu in designing activities for the celebration which include several programmes for youths across Lagos meant to showcase their skills.

The programme witnessed debate session by students from selected schools in Lagos with the topic Green Skills: A Sustainable Lifestyle. With a total of 160 points, Master Opara Ifeanyi emerged winner in the secondary school category. Abosede Balogun of the Department of Mass Communication, YABATECH topped her category with 173 points.

In his goodwill message, the International Officer of UNEVOC Centre, Germany Mr. Shyamal Majumdar disclosed that the day was observed by more than 200 UNEVOC centres in over 117 countries establish to encourage students to take up skills, entrepreneurial and vocational education and training.

He acknowledged that lack of vocational educational training, lack of apprenticeship training, entrepreneurial studies are challenges facing the youths.

