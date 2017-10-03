The Sun News
YABATECH RECTOR: Governing Council forwards 3 names to Presidency for approval

— 3rd October 2017

…Omokungbe 90%, Aledare 77 %, Raheem 60 %

From: Gabriel Dike

The Governing Council of Yaba College of Technology (YABATECH) has forwarded three applicants’ names to the Presidency for approval as the new Rector of the 70-year-old institution.

The Chief Lateef Fagbemi-led Governing Council, it was gathered, concluded the selection exercise, on Thursday night, and three chief lecturers YABATECH came out tops.

Going by tradition in Nigeria’s tertiary institutions, the Presidency is expected to pick the candidate who came first in the interview.

Daily Sun exclusively gathered from a senior management staff of the institution  that at the end of the two-day selection exercise, Mr. Obafemi Owoseni Omokungbe, came first with 89.7 per cent, Mr. Aledare Kayode, placed second with 76.5 per cent and Mr. Omobayo Raheem, came third with 59.7 per cent.

The source disclosed that the Council chairman, two members of academic board, two other council members and Rectors of Federal Polytechnic, Ado Ekiti and Federal Polytechnic, Mubi, interviewed the 22 applicants and scored them according to set criteria.

According to the  source, the Council chairman followed the laid down rules, as the out-going Rector, Dr. Magaret Ladipo, did not score the applicants, but only observed throughout the exercise, unlike previous exercises where the incumbent Rector participate score the candidates during interview process.

Aside the joint council/academic board selection committee, representatives of the Minister of Education, National Board for Technical Education (NBTE) and Federal Character Commission also observed the exercise to ensure due process were adhered to in appointment of a new rector.

Investigations revealed that the 22 applicants, including the three professors shortlisted made presentations of their vision for the college and after which questions were asked by the 7-man selection committee.

The source further explained that Omokungbe, an Ondo State indigene, in the Department of Civil Engineering, scored highest marks during the interview on his presentation, vision for the College, published journals, ability to attracted fund/IGR, past post held, professional bodies and got 89.7 per cent.

Aledare, a chief lecturer in the Department of Urban and Regional Planning, from Kogi State obtained 76.5 per cent while Mr. Raheem, current Ddeputy Rector fromn the Department of Mass Communication, from Oyo state, came third with 59.8 per cent.

It was gathered that the letter which contained the names of the three chief lecturers would be routed through the minister of education for an onward transmission to the Presidency to pick one of the three recommended candidates.

Tenure of the current Rector, Dr, Ladipo, will end on December 2017.

The selection exercise was overshadowed by the protest by the Academic Staff Union of Polytechnics (ASUP) over the inclusion of three professors in the interview. The union said the action of the council is against the spirit of the Federal Polytechnic Act, advert published for the position and the agreement reached with the Federal Government that only chief lecturers in the polytechnic system can apply for rector job.

