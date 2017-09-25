YABATECH recalls student from NYSC camp

From: Gabriel DIke

The management of Yaba College of Technology (YABATECH) has recalled a graduate of the College, Quadri Adewale Fasasi, from the National Youth Service Corp (NYSC).

Fasasi was alleged to have been involved in examinations fraud. Fasasi and another student had had outstanding cases pending.

It was learnt that Fasasi was wrongly cleared for national service by the College and based on a petition, the management wrote to the Director General of NYSC, Abuja, demanding for the his recall.

The letter dated July 19, 2017 and signed by Deputy Registrar, Mrs. T.A. Obadimu, reads: ‘’Mr. Fasasi has a pending academic case in the college. He was wrongly listed on the graduand list for 2014/2015 academic year’’.

Fasasi, Higher Diploma student in Accountancy department with matriculation F/HD/12/3610016 and with call letter number NYSC/YCT 10016/373713, Daily Sun gathered, was involved in examination malpractice with one other student. He was said to have used his connection to get clearance.

Investigations further revealed that Fasasi, who is also a staff of the College and another student had faced the Students Investigations Exam Committee and were found guilty. The panel had recommended that both should repeat HND II.

A source told Daily Sun that, ‘’Rather than repeat HND II, he (Fasasi) used his connection as a staff and got cleared for NYSC to Ondo State. The other student found out and petitioned the management thus prompting the recall of Fasasi from NYSC’’.

The Director, Public Relations of YABATECH, Dr. Charles Oni, had promised, last week, to get the management’s reaction to the recall but as at the time of filling this report, he hads not responded.