Home / National / YABATECH overdue as varsity-Rector

YABATECH overdue as varsity-Rector

— 12th October 2017
  • Begins 70th anniversary, graduate 9,021

By Gabriel Dike

Outgoing Rector of Yaba College of Technology (YABATECH), Dr. Margaret Ladipo, yesterday, said the 70-year-old institution is overdue be named as a university to award degrees in technology and other relevant courses.

Dr. Ladipo, flanked by principal officers of the college, at the briefing on the forthcoming convocation and 70th anniversary, disclosed that YABATECH is long over due to assume the status of a university.

She confirmed that the outcome of the Federal Government committee on the conversion of YABATECH and Kaduna Polytechnic to university is before the federal government.

Ladipo said: ‘’Conversion of YABATECH is an going thing. The decision for the conversion is solely the responsibility of government. I must say this, YABATECH is long over due to award degree. When it comes, it will be unique and will be technology base.’’

On the 70th anniversary, Dr. Ladipo revealed the story of YABATECH is brighter and it is testimonial that life’s meaning is not its length but its quality noting ‘’these past 70 years, we have concentrated only on the things that are truly important, investing in human capital, and it is the time to roll out the drums to say, now thank ye all our God.

‘’For Yaba the Great, it has been a long tortuous journey through rough winds and swelling tides. It is not in vain that other institutions look with reverence in the direction of the college as a patriarch.’’

She explained that the convocation lecture titled: ‘’Repositioning science and technical education in Nigeria for global relevance’’ will be delivered by Dr. Emeka Eusebius Epuh, University of Lagos.

According to her, the convocation lecture will address comprehensively, the need to re-position science and technology in order to meet the emerging challenges.

Ladipo further explained that 9,021 will be awarded higher and national diploma during the convocation for 2015/2016 academic session on October 19.

She explained that several activities have been lined up between now and December to the 70th anniversary noting that the college had recorded landmark achievements.

