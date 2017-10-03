The Sun News
Latest
3rd October 2017 - YABATECH: Governing Council forwards 3 names to Presidency for approval
3rd October 2017 - Court remands driver for raping College student
3rd October 2017 - Singabele’s CAF job excites Egbe
3rd October 2017 - Amosun sacks MAPOLY Rector
3rd October 2017 - Fight against Boko Haram: Army to train 3,000 police, civil defence personnel
3rd October 2017 - Be vigilant of drug addiction, Ambode charges parents, guardians
3rd October 2017 - Reps investigate reduction in cut-off marks by JAMB
3rd October 2017 - Abia LG workers send SoS to NULGE over state exco’s tenure
3rd October 2017 - Constitution amendment: We’ll vote for the people – Taraba Speaker
3rd October 2017 - Ogun Customs seizes N47m vehicles from smugglers
Home / National / YABATECH: Governing Council forwards 3 names to Presidency for approval

YABATECH: Governing Council forwards 3 names to Presidency for approval

— 3rd October 2017

…Omokungbe 90%, Aledare 77 %, Raheem 60 %

From: Gabriel Dike

The Governing Council of Yaba College of Technology (YABATECH) has forwarded three applicants’ names to the Presidency for approval as the new Rector of the 70-year-old institution.

The Chief Lateef Fagbemi-led Governing Council, it was gathered, concluded the selection exercise, on Thursday night, and three chief lecturers YABATECH came out tops.

Going by tradition in Nigeria’s tertiary institutions, the Presidency is expected to pick the candidate who came first in the interview.

Daily Sun exclusively gathered from a senior management staff of the institution  that at the end of the two-day selection exercise, Mr. Obafemi Owoseni Omokungbe, came first with 89.7 per cent, Mr. Aledare Kayode, placed second with 76.5 per cent and Mr. Omobayo Raheem, came third with 59.7 per cent.

The source disclosed that the Council chairman, two members of academic board, two other council members and Rectors of Federal Polytechnic, Ado Ekiti and Federal Polytechnic, Mubi, interviewed the 22 applicants and scored them according to set criteria.

According to the  source, the Council chairman followed the laid down rules, as the out-going Rector, Dr. Magaret Ladipo, did not score the applicants, but only observed throughout the exercise, unlike previous exercises where the incumbent Rector participate score the candidates during interview process.

Aside the joint council/academic board selection committee, representatives of the Minister of Education, National Board for Technical Education (NBTE) and Federal Character Commission also observed the exercise to ensure due process were adhered to in appointment of a new rector.

Investigations revealed that the 22 applicants, including the three professors shortlisted made presentations of their vision for the college and after which questions were asked by the 7-man selection committee.

The source further explained that Omokungbe, an Ondo State indigene, in the Department of Civil Engineering, scored highest marks during the interview on his presentation, vision for the College, published journals, ability to attracted fund/IGR, past post held, professional bodies and got 89.7 per cent.

Aledare, a chief lecturer in the Department of Urban and Regional Planning, from Kogi State obtained 76.5 per cent while Mr. Raheem, current Ddeputy Rector fromn the Department of Mass Communication, from Oyo state, came third with 59.8 per cent.

It was gathered that the letter which contained the names of the three chief lecturers would be routed through the minister of education for an onward transmission to the Presidency to pick one of the three recommended candidates.

Tenure of the current Rector, Dr, Ladipo, will end on December 2017.

The selection exercise was overshadowed by the protest by the Academic Staff Union of Polytechnics (ASUP) over the inclusion of three professors in the interview. The union said the action of the council is against the spirit of the Federal Polytechnic Act, advert published for the position and the agreement reached with the Federal Government that only chief lecturers in the polytechnic system can apply for rector job.

Post Views: 6
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Copy and Paste my N320,000 - N780,000 monthly system. Click Here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

Defeat diabetes. Stop fretting. Normalize your blood sugar. Click here!!!

For Business trainings, financing, mentorship, join Millionaires Academy. 457 businesses started!

26 Years Old Stubborn Pile GONE! Thanks to this "Strange" Herb

About author

Segun Adio

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

YABATECH: Governing Council forwards 3 names to Presidency for approval

— 3rd October 2017

…Omokungbe 90%, Aledare 77 %, Raheem 60 % From: Gabriel Dike The Governing Council of Yaba College of Technology (YABATECH) has forwarded three applicants’ names to the Presidency for approval as the new Rector of the 70-year-old institution. The Chief Lateef Fagbemi-led Governing Council, it was gathered, concluded the selection exercise, on Thursday night, and…

  • Court remands driver for raping College student

    — 3rd October 2017

    From: WOLE BALOGUN,  ADO-EKITI‎ An Ado-Ekiti Magistrate’s Court has remanded a mini-bus driver, Tope Ojolo, in prison custody, for allegedly raping and robbing  a female student of the College of Education, Ikere-Ekiti. Ojolo, 21, was arraigned in court by the Commissioner of Police, on Friday, for the offence he committed on September 17 after the…

  • Amosun sacks MAPOLY Rector

    — 3rd October 2017

    …As students protest ‘poor state of education’ From: Laide Raheem, Abeokuta Efforts to find lasting solution to the crisis rocking the Moshood Abiola Polytechnic, Abeokuta (MAPOLY), hit the rocks, on Tuesday, as the Ogun State Government asked the institution’s Rector, Prof. Oludele Itiola to proceed on a terminal leave. The Rector, who was asked to…

  • Fight against Boko Haram: Army to train 3,000 police, civil defence personnel

    — 3rd October 2017

    From: Molly Kilete, Abuja The Nigerian Army said it has concluded arrangements to train a total of 3,000 personnel of the Nigerian Police force and the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC). The personnel, when fully trained, would be deployed for security duties at Bama, in Bama Local Government Area of Borno State, to…

  • Be vigilant of drug addiction, Ambode charges parents, guardians

    — 3rd October 2017

    …Commissions RCCG’s Drug Rehabilitation Centre in Epe Governor Akinwunmi Ambode of Lagos State, on Tuesday, urged parents, guardians and caregivers to watch out for drug addiction signs in their children and wards, saying the negative impact of drug abuse is not only harmful to the victims but can threaten the peace of the society. Speaking…

Archive

October 2017
M T W T F S S
« Sep    
 1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
3031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Contact: 08120997006

Share