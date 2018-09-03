– The Sun News
Latest
3rd September 2018 - Xi announces $60bn financing for Africa
3rd September 2018 - UN human rights expert to assess trafficking in persons in Nigeria
3rd September 2018 - 3 men in court over alleged unlawful possession of firearms
3rd September 2018 - 2019 elections will not affect JAMB exams, says Registrar
3rd September 2018 - Chinese scientists develop new wound healing dressing material
3rd September 2018 - Workers return to work in Osun after warning strike
3rd September 2018 - Team Nigeria soars at World Para-Table Tennis Championships
3rd September 2018 - Ronaldinho chooses ‘best player’ between Messi, Ronaldo, gives reasons
3rd September 2018 - Denmark’s Euro 2020 campaign at risk over players’ contract dispute
3rd September 2018 - Nigerian maths teachers don’t understand what they teach –Kuku
Home / World News / Xi announces $60bn financing for Africa
XI

Xi announces $60bn financing for Africa

— 3rd September 2018

NAN

China will extend a total of 60 billion U.S. dollars of financing to Africa, Chinese President Xi Jinping announced Monday.

The financing will be provided in the form of government assistance as well as investment and financing by financial institutions and companies, Xi said in a keynote speech at the opening ceremony of the 2018 Beijing Summit of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation.

He also said that China will exempt certain African countries from outstanding debts incurred in the form of interest-free Chinese government loans due by the end of 2018.

READ ALSO Chinese scientists develop new wound healing dressing material

The exemption, he said, will be granted to Africa’s least developed countries, heavily indebted and poor countries, landlocked and small island developing countries that have diplomatic relations with China.

Xi also said China will implement eight major initiatives with African countries in the next three years and beyond.

He said the initiatives, cover fields such as industrial promotion, infrastructure connectivity, trade facilitation, and green development.

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Omotayo Edubi

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

trafficking

UN human rights expert to assess trafficking in persons in Nigeria

— 3rd September 2018

NAN UN Special Rapporteur Maria Giammarinaro will assess the issue of trafficking in persons in Nigeria, during an official visit to the country from Monday to Sept. 10. The new UN human rights expert would travel to Abuja, Lagos and Benin City during the three-day official visit. “My visit is an opportunity to meet with relevant stakeholders to…

  • unlawful

    3 men in court over alleged unlawful possession of firearms

    — 3rd September 2018

    NAN Three men- Sikiru Shodimu, 27; Yusuf Shodimu, 22, and Ismaila Kehinde, 22, were on Monday arraigned in an Ota Magistrates‘ Court in Ogun, for unlawful possession of firearms. The defendants of no fixed addresses, are facing a three-count charge of conspiracy, unlawful possession of firearms  and belonging to a secret cult. The prosecutor, Sgt. Abdulkareem…

  • OLOYEDE

    2019 elections will not affect JAMB exams, says Registrar

    — 3rd September 2018

    NAN The Registrar of the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB), Prof. Ishaq Oloyede, has said that the 2019 general elections would not affect the board’s 2019/2020 examination. He made this remark while fielding questions from journalists shortly after delivering the 2018 Annual Sobo Sowemimo Lecture of the Abeokuta Club in Abeokuta. Oloyede said that since…

  • warning strike

    Workers return to work in Osun after warning strike

    — 3rd September 2018

    NAN Workers in Osun on Monday, returned to work after the expiration of a three-day warning strike they embarked upon on the directive of the state Joint Labour Unions. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that the Joint Labour Unions, comprise the Joint Negotiating Council, Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and Trade Union Congress (TUC)….

  • KUKU

    Nigerian maths teachers don’t understand what they teach –Kuku

    — 3rd September 2018

    17 UI students win scholarships Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan Former president of African Mathematics Union (AMU), Prof. Aderemi Kuku, has said many schools teachers in Nigeria who teach mathematics don’t really understand the subject. This, he disclosed, has been responsible for why the teachers have not been able to publish easy to understand mathematics textbooks for…

Archive

September 2018
S M T W T F S
« Aug    
 1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
30  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share