The Sun News
Beloxxi Biscuit
Latest
10th April 2017 - Let’s scrap some states!
10th April 2017 - Xenophobic attacks: Nigeria’ll not retaliate, says Onyeama
10th April 2017 - Overcoming forex challenges
10th April 2017 - Where are ‘Mezie Abia’ clowns? (2)
10th April 2017 - For progressive politics in Anambra
10th April 2017 - Towards a better NDDC
10th April 2017 - PDP: Dead or at turning point
10th April 2017 - You can’t intimidate us, Sule Lamido tells Jigawa APC
10th April 2017 - Rainstorm kills pregnant woman, 4 others in Kogi
10th April 2017 - Imo community decries abandoned N245m NDDC road project
Home / National / Xenophobic attacks: Nigeria’ll not retaliate, says Onyeama

Xenophobic attacks: Nigeria’ll not retaliate, says Onyeama

— 10th April 2017

•Sets up early warning centre

Nigeria will not retaliate against South Africa or any other country over xenophobic attacks by their nationals against Nigerians living in those countries.

Foreign Affairs Minister Geoffrey Onyeama disclosed this at the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) Forum, in Abuja, yesterday.

Nigerians living in South Africa have been attacked up to four times since February 5, 2017,  while those living in India suffered similar attack on March 27, 2017, over the death of an Indian student.

“It has not been something that has been part of our way of behaving. I would often say that Nigerians, we tend to be much friendlier to foreigners than even to ourselves. So it’s never really been an issue.

“With regards to South Africa, there was a demonstration, but, that was really all. I would like to think that Nigerians will not start targeting innocent citizens for no other reason than they are nationals of the countries in which some Nigerians were attacked.

“We are better than that and, so far, we have proved to be better than that.”

The minister also said that the ministry is putting in place modalities to ensure that Nigerians abroad get fair treatment through the country’s embassies and missions. He said complaints about services was not limited or peculiar to embassies alone but something that needed general change of behaviour

“Here in Nigeria, in almost every sector, we get a lot of complaints. There have been lots of complaints at our embassies and I have met with the Minister of Interior (Abdulrahman Dambazau), for us to issue joint directive to all our embassies and missions.

Meanwhile, Nigeria and South Africa have set up a 24-hour early warning system to protect Nigerians from unwarranted attacks. 

“Wherever any Nigerian is threatened or in difficulty, we will always intervene quickly. We are hoping now to set up a 24-hour call centre so that Nigerians, anywhere in the world, can call a particular number whenever they are in distress.”

The minister said that the Nigerian High Commission in South Africa has been directed to facilitate legal support, to help victims of recent xenophobic attacks in the country to get compensation.

Share

How I cure baldness using these natural techniques. Read story

23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Piles? Hemorrhoids? Stop the Suffering With this Strange but Powerful Herb

How corper made over N800,000 from this PROFITABLE business.CLICK HERE

How I went from 0 to N450,000 in 30 days. CLICK HERE

Finally! You can now earn without investing money. Invest time

How to Overcome the "Body Chemical" that is Making You Bald

Perfect Discovery that helped thousands of people reverse Diabetes. Find Out!

Have body fat? melt them using this strange but powerful herb

About author

Uche Atuma

1 Comment

  1. maduagwu nkemakolam 10th April 2017 at 2:56 am
    Reply

    Nigeria should start showing concern on what happens to their nationals abroad. Nationals of this country suffer most times unjustly at the hands of some host nations. These countries maltreat our nationals knowing fully well that nothing would come out of it.
    We are not talking about people with proven criminal behaviour .

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Xenophobic attacks: Nigeria’ll not retaliate, says Onyeama

— 10th April 2017

•Sets up early warning centre Nigeria will not retaliate against South Africa or any other country over xenophobic attacks by their nationals against Nigerians living in those countries. Foreign Affairs Minister Geoffrey Onyeama disclosed this at the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) Forum, in Abuja, yesterday. Nigerians living in South Africa have been attacked up…

Share

  • You can’t intimidate us, Sule Lamido tells Jigawa APC

    — 10th April 2017

    From Ahmed Abubakar, Dutse FORMER Jigawa governor, Sule Lamido has warned the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) party to refrain from alleged plan to use “whatever means” to win the forthcoming local government polls in the state. Lamido handed down the warning at a PDP members’ meeting , which held at the party’s  secretariat in…

    Share

  • Rainstorm kills pregnant woman, 4 others in Kogi

    — 10th April 2017

    From Emmanuel Adeyemi, Lokoja Tragedy struck in Lokoja, the Kogi State capital on Saturday night  when rainstorm killed five people, including a pregnant woman. The incident occurred along Hydro Juction Lokoja, at about 8:00pm when a big tree suddenly fell on the IBB Highway, a major road which passes through the state capital and trapped…

    Share

  • Imo community decries abandoned N245m NDDC road project

    — 10th April 2017

    By Zika Bobby Residents of Obodoukwu Community, Ideato North Local Government Area of  Imo State have cried out over the dangerous state of the only road that links them with other communities, They lamented that they have completely been cut-off from civilisation because of the bad condition of the road. President General of Obodoukwu Development…

    Share

  • South East CLO demands Kanu, others’ release 

    — 10th April 2017

    From Jeff Amechi Agbodo, Onitsha South-East zone of the Liberty Organisation (CLO) has condemned the incarceration of leader of Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Mr. Nnamdi Kanu and other pro-Biafra agitators. The CLO, however, called for the unconditional release of Kanu and all pro-Biafra agitators in detention. The call was made yesterday by South-East Chairman…

    Share

Archive

April 2017
M T W T F S S
« Mar    
 12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351
Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu