Xenophobia: Nigerian mechanic killed by mob in South Africa

Xenophobia: Nigerian mechanic killed by mob in South Africa

— 7th April 2017

A Nigerian, working as an auto mechanic in South Africa was allegedly killed by some South Africans in Polokwane, Limpopo Province on Thursday April 6th, 2017.
The Nigeria was identified as Rasak Ajao, the Nigerian High Commission in South Africa has confirmed.
The High Commissioner Martins Cobham also confirmed that four other Nigerians were injured during the attack.
He said: “I can confirm that a Nigerian, Razak Ajao, an auto mechanic was killed and four others injured during a mob attack against foreigners in Polokwane, Limpopo Province of South Africa today (yesterday).
“The Nigerian mission has formally registered a protest to the South African Ministry of Foreign Affairs on this sad incident. The ministry said they would get back to the mission and that is the situation we are now.
“The mission has also reported the attacks to the South African police. Meanwhile, the mission is meeting with officials of Nigeria Union on the incident to decide on the next line of action.
“We will continue to monitor the situation and keep you informed.”
Cobham also told journalists that two of the injured Nigerians had been treated and discharged from the hospital while the others are still receiving medical attention.

