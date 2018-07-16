WWE Extreme Rules 2018 Results: Bobby Lashley defeats Roman Reigns

UPROXX

Here are your quick and dirty, editorial-free WWE Extreme Rules results for July 15, 2018. The co-branded pay-per-view was headlined by Bobby Lashley vs. Roman Reigns, and also some championship matches. Be back here tomorrow for the complete Best and Worst of Extreme Rules column.

Extreme Rules Kickoff

Andrade ‘Cien’ Almas defeated Sin Cara. Almas won the match with a hammerlock DDT.

Tag Team Tables Match: Sanity (Killian Dain, Eric Young, and Alexander Wolfe) defeated New Day (Big E, Kofi Kingston, and Xavier Woods). Young put Kingston through a table with an elbow drop to win the match for Sanity.

WWE Extreme Rules 2018 Results:

Raw Tag Team Championship Match: The B-Team (Curtis Axel and Bo Dallas) defeated Matt Hardy and Bray Wyatt (c). Dallas pinned Hardy with a rope-assisted suplex to win the match. The B-Team are the new Raw Tag Team Champions.

Kurt Angle announced that Brock Lesnar has been issued an ultimatum: either show up on Raw on Monday, agree to his next title defense, or be stripped of the Universal Championship. This got a “yes” chant from the crowd.

Finn Bálor defeated Baron Corbin. Bálor countered End of Days into an inside cradle to win the match.

– The Bludgeon Brothers attacked Team Hell No backstage, injuring Kane’s leg.

Smackdown Women’s Championship Match: Carmella (c) defeated Asuka. James Ellsworth was suspended above the ring in a shark cage. Ellsworth was able to repeatedly interfere anyway, and eventually escaped the cage. He ended up caught on the cage, suspended upside down by the leg, allowing Asuka to attack him like a punching bag. This distracted Asuka enough for Carmella to sneak up from behind, shove Asuka’s face into the partially lowered shark cage, and win the match. After the match, Asuka continued to attack Ellsworth.

United States Championship Match: Shinsuke Nakamura defeated Jeff Hardy (c). Nakamura hit a low blow on Hardy behind the referee’s back before the bell. As soon as the bell rang, Nakamura hit a Kinshasa to win the match and the United States Championship. After the match, Randy Orton came to the ring, stomped Jeff Hardy in the dick, and left.

Steel Cage Match: Kevin Owens defeated Braun Strowman. Strowman chokeslammed Owens from the top of the cage through a table to the floor, causing Owens to technically win the match. Owens was taken away on a stretcher.

Smackdown Tag Team Championship Match: The Bludgeon Brothers (c) defeated Team Hell No. Bryan had to wrestle most of the match 2-on-1 due to the pre-match attack. Kane eventually showed up in a cast to help, but the Bludgeons were able to pin Bryan with a clothesline/powerbomb combo.

Bobby Lashley defeated Roman Reigns. Lashley won the match with a spear.

Extreme Rules Match for the Raw Women’s Championship: Alexa Bliss (c) defeated Nia Jax. Ronda Rousey interfered to take out Mickie James, but it wasn’t enough. James interfered again, attacking Jax with a chair and setting up Bliss to hit a DDT onto the chair for the win.

WWE Championship Match: AJ Styles (c) defeated Rusev. Styles avoided interference from Aiden English and won a back-and-forth match with a Phenomenal Forearm.

30-Minute Iron Man Match for the Intercontinental Championship: Dolph Ziggler (c) defeated Seth Rollins went to a draw. Rollins won the first fall, then won the second with a Curb Stomp to go up 2-0. Drew McIntyre attacked Rollins, causing a disqualification to make it 3-0. McIntyre continued attacking Rollins until the referee ejected him.

Ziggler came back with four consecutive falls to take the lead at 4-3. Rollins tied it up with a roll-up with three minutes to go, and hit a Curb Stomp in the final seconds but was unable to cover in time. Kurt Angle sent the match into sudden death overtime, where McIntyre was able to reemerge, distract Seth Rollins and leave him open for a Zig Zag. Ziggler wins and retains the championship, 5-4.