– The Sun News
Latest
16th July 2018 - WWE Extreme Rules 2018 Results: Bobby Lashley defeats Roman Reigns
16th July 2018 - Udom: Bush writes Sen. Ita Enang
16th July 2018 - WWE Extreme Rules 2018 Results: Ziggler Survives Rollins
16th July 2018 - Saraki calls for stronger economic ties with USA
16th July 2018 - Like Fayose, Nigeria’s democracy has serious neck pains
16th July 2018 - Need for govt of national reconciliation
16th July 2018 - Jubilation, protest as APC wins Ekiti election
16th July 2018 - Ekiti poll: Govs congratulate Fayemi, commend INEC, media, others
16th July 2018 - APC’s victory, Nigerians’ verdict on Buhari’s govt – Minister
16th July 2018 - New political realignments
Home / Sporting Sun / Sports / WWE Extreme Rules 2018 Results: Bobby Lashley defeats Roman Reigns
WWE

WWE Extreme Rules 2018 Results: Bobby Lashley defeats Roman Reigns

— 16th July 2018

UPROXX

Here are your quick and dirty, editorial-free WWE Extreme Rules results for July 15, 2018. The co-branded pay-per-view was headlined by Bobby Lashley vs. Roman Reigns, and also some championship matches. Be back here tomorrow for the complete Best and Worst of Extreme Rules column.

Extreme Rules Kickoff

Andrade ‘Cien’ Almas defeated Sin Cara. Almas won the match with a hammerlock DDT.

Tag Team Tables Match: Sanity (Killian Dain, Eric Young, and Alexander Wolfe) defeated New Day (Big E, Kofi Kingston, and Xavier Woods). Young put Kingston through a table with an elbow drop to win the match for Sanity.

WWE Extreme Rules 2018 Results:

Raw Tag Team Championship Match: The B-Team (Curtis Axel and Bo Dallas) defeated Matt Hardy and Bray Wyatt (c). Dallas pinned Hardy with a rope-assisted suplex to win the match. The B-Team are the new Raw Tag Team Champions.

Kurt Angle announced that Brock Lesnar has been issued an ultimatum: either show up on Raw on Monday, agree to his next title defense, or be stripped of the Universal Championship. This got a “yes” chant from the crowd.

Finn Bálor defeated Baron Corbin. Bálor countered End of Days into an inside cradle to win the match.

– The Bludgeon Brothers attacked Team Hell No backstage, injuring Kane’s leg.

Smackdown Women’s Championship Match: Carmella (c) defeated Asuka. James Ellsworth was suspended above the ring in a shark cage. Ellsworth was able to repeatedly interfere anyway, and eventually escaped the cage. He ended up caught on the cage, suspended upside down by the leg, allowing Asuka to attack him like a punching bag. This distracted Asuka enough for Carmella to sneak up from behind, shove Asuka’s face into the partially lowered shark cage, and win the match. After the match, Asuka continued to attack Ellsworth.

United States Championship Match: Shinsuke Nakamura defeated Jeff Hardy (c). Nakamura hit a low blow on Hardy behind the referee’s back before the bell. As soon as the bell rang, Nakamura hit a Kinshasa to win the match and the United States Championship. After the match, Randy Orton came to the ring, stomped Jeff Hardy in the dick, and left.

Steel Cage Match: Kevin Owens defeated Braun Strowman. Strowman chokeslammed Owens from the top of the cage through a table to the floor, causing Owens to technically win the match. Owens was taken away on a stretcher.

Smackdown Tag Team Championship Match: The Bludgeon Brothers (c) defeated Team Hell No. Bryan had to wrestle most of the match 2-on-1 due to the pre-match attack. Kane eventually showed up in a cast to help, but the Bludgeons were able to pin Bryan with a clothesline/powerbomb combo.

Bobby Lashley defeated Roman Reigns. Lashley won the match with a spear.

Extreme Rules Match for the Raw Women’s Championship: Alexa Bliss (c) defeated Nia Jax. Ronda Rousey interfered to take out Mickie James, but it wasn’t enough. James interfered again, attacking Jax with a chair and setting up Bliss to hit a DDT onto the chair for the win.

WWE Championship Match: AJ Styles (c) defeated Rusev. Styles avoided interference from Aiden English and won a back-and-forth match with a Phenomenal Forearm.

30-Minute Iron Man Match for the Intercontinental Championship: Dolph Ziggler (c) defeated Seth Rollins went to a draw. Rollins won the first fall, then won the second with a Curb Stomp to go up 2-0. Drew McIntyre attacked Rollins, causing a disqualification to make it 3-0. McIntyre continued attacking Rollins until the referee ejected him.

Ziggler came back with four consecutive falls to take the lead at 4-3. Rollins tied it up with a roll-up with three minutes to go, and hit a Curb Stomp in the final seconds but was unable to cover in time. Kurt Angle sent the match into sudden death overtime, where McIntyre was able to reemerge, distract Seth Rollins and leave him open for a Zig Zag. Ziggler wins and retains the championship, 5-4.

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Omotayo Edubi

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

SARAKI - INVESTMENT - UNITED STATES

Saraki calls for stronger economic ties with USA

— 16th July 2018

President of the Senate, Dr. Abubakar Bukola Saraki, has called on the government of the United States (US) to take its rightful place in trade and investment relationship with the country. Saraki made the call while addressing the US Chamber of Commerce on “Doing Business and Opportunities in Nigeria” as part of a parliamentary visit…

  • EKITI - FAYEMI - JUBILATION

    Jubilation, protest as APC wins Ekiti election

    — 16th July 2018

    Jubilation and knocks have trailed the result of the governorship election in Ekiti, in which Mr. Kayode Fayemi, candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and immediate past minister of Mines and Steel Development, polled 197,459 votes to defeat Prof. Olusola Eleka of the Peoples Democratic Party who got 178,121 votes. Read also: Fayemi defeated…

  • FAYEMI CONGRATULATED

    Ekiti poll: Govs congratulate Fayemi, commend INEC, media, others

    — 16th July 2018

    Moshood Adebayo, Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure; Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri Lagos State Governor,  Akinwunmi Ambode, has congratulated Ekiti State governor-elect, Dr. Kayode Fayemi over his victory in the governorship election last Saturday. Fayemi was declared winner of the poll by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), having defeated his closest rival, Prof. Kolapo Olusola-Eleka of the People’s Democratic…

  • MINISTER LAI MOHAMMED - VICTORY

    APC’s victory, Nigerians’ verdict on Buhari’s govt – Minister

    — 16th July 2018

    Ismail Omipidan and Emma Njoku Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, has described the victory of Dr. Kayode Fayemi in Saturday’s governorship election, in Ekiti State, as confirmation of Nigerians’ acceptance of the All Progressives Congress (APC)-led Federal Government under President Muhammadu Buhari. The minister said this, yesterday, at a media briefing, in Lagos, where he…

  • NEW POLITICAL - COALITION OF UNITED POLITICAL PARTIES

    New political realignments

    — 16th July 2018

    Nothing better underscores that Nigeria has entered the political season than last week’s announcement of a new political coalition known as the Coalition of United Political Parties (CUPP). It is being forged by a splinter group of the ruling All Progressives Congress(APC), which christened itself the Reformed All Progressives Congress (R-APC), the main opposition Peoples…

Archive

July 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jun    
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share