The Sun News
Latest
27th October 2017 - WTA finals: Venus knocks out Muguruza to reach semi-finals
27th October 2017 - Aso Rock security men embarrass Saraki, Dogara
27th October 2017 - I’ll open up on Maina –Magu
27th October 2017 - Rivers to host UN General Assembly for Africa simulation
27th October 2017 - Boycott, shooting, tear gas mar Kenya presidential re-run
27th October 2017 - Africa needs 11m professionals to prevent social, economic disaster –UN
27th October 2017 - 47 killed in Indonesia fireworks factory explosion, inferno
27th October 2017 - Unpaid allowances: Nigerian diplomats stranded in Cuba
27th October 2017 - Metuh’s lawyers to vacate subpoena against Jonathan
27th October 2017 - Obiano: Surviving APC gang-up in Anambra
Home / Sports / WTA finals: Venus knocks out Muguruza to reach semi-finals

WTA finals: Venus knocks out Muguruza to reach semi-finals

— 27th October 2017

Venus Williams beat Wimbledon champion Garbine Muguruza in straight sets to reach the last four at the WTA Finals, ending the Spaniard’s hopes of finishing the year as world number one.

The American, 37, won 7-5 6-4 in Singapore to secure second place in the White Group behind Karolina Pliskova.

Czech Pliskova had already qualified, but ended the round-robin stage with a 6-3 6-1 loss to Jelena Ostapenko.

Williams will play Caroline Wozniacki or Caroline Garcia in the semis.

Denmark’s Wozniacki has guaranteed a semi-final place with two wins, and will win the White Group with victory over French eighth seed Garcia on Friday.

World number one Simona Halep of Romania then takes on Ukraine’s fourth seed Elina Svitolina, with both women still able to reach the semi-finals heading into the final group matches.

Muguruza proved too strong in the Wimbledon final in July. but three months later it was Williams who prevailed in straight sets.

Both players struggled to hold serve in a see-saw opening set which was eventually won by Williams.

Leading 6-5, the American took advantage of a loose game from Muguruza in which the Spaniard drove a forehand long with the court wide open.

Before the second set, Muguruza’s coach Sam Sumyk urged her to commit more to her shots, instructing the Wimbledon champion to “miss on your terms”.

The words seemed to have an effect on Muguruza, who stepped inside the baseline to break in the opening game of the second set.

Muguruza could not sustain her advantage, however, and was pegged back instantly.

Williams took advantage of further errors from Muguruza to seal the match and reach the fifth WTA Finals semi-final of her career.

“I played an amazing opponent who has had an amazing year so I was so happy to win the last point,” Williams said.

Post Views: 5
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

For Business trainings, skill acquisition, financing, Join Millionaires Academy. Last batch 2017

How N1600 Started Me on The Road to N25m a Year

Join EXPORT and AGRIBUSINESS Club today. Click Here!

Midnight, pressed barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't URINATE. Normalize your PROSTATE issues here!!

Click to Discover how to use FACEBOOK make N500k-N1m monthly

About author

Uche Atuma

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Aso Rock security men embarrass Saraki, Dogara

— 27th October 2017

I apologise for the mix-up, Buhari tells Senate President From Juliana Taiwo Obalonye and Fred Itua, Abuja There was mild drama at the Pilot Gate of the Presidential Villa, yesterday night, when security details attached to the Presidency denied some principal officers of the National Assembly entry. The lawmakers were at the villa, at the…

  • I’ll open up on Maina –Magu

    — 27th October 2017

    Presidency receives report  Says I will speak at the appropriate time From Aidoghie Paulinus and Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja Acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ibrahim Magu, yesterday, said he would spill the sordid details surrounding the former chairman of the Presidential Task Force on Pension Reforms, Abdulrasheed Maina saga at the appropriate…

  • Rivers to host UN General Assembly for Africa simulation

    — 27th October 2017

    Wike releases $1m for 28 overseas students From Tony John,  Port Harcourt Rivers State Government has won the rights as host simulation of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) for Africa The state government said the choice of Port Harcourt, the state capital, as the host simulation of the United Nations General Assembly for Africa,…

  • Unpaid allowances: Nigerian diplomats stranded in Cuba

    — 27th October 2017

    We’re looking into it –FG  From Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja Nigerian  diplomates in Cuba are stranded, over inability of the Federal Government to remit their allowances. A source told Daily Sun that the foreign service officers have been reduced to beggars in Cuba and that they haven’t been paid for over nine months. “They don’t have…

  • Metuh’s lawyers to vacate subpoena against Jonathan

    — 27th October 2017

    From Godwin Tsa, Abuja Indications emerged yesterday that former national publicity secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Olisa Metuh has instructed his lawyers to withdraw the subpoena he caused to be  issued against former President Goodluck Jonathan, by a Federal High Court. The court issued the subpoena on Jonathan, so as to give evidence…

Archive

October 2017
M T W T F S S
« Sep    
 1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
3031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Contact: 08120997006

Share