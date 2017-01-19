The Sun News
NairaBet advert
Latest
20th January 2017 - Akpabio kicks as Akwa Ibom senator defects to APC
20th January 2017 - Ministers, DGs risk one year jail term for ignoring NASS summons 
20th January 2017 - Buhari leaves for vacation, medical check-up
20th January 2017 - Suspected gay arrested, paraded naked
20th January 2017 - Gunmen invade popular entertainment joint in Onitsha
20th January 2017 - Evelyn Ike 09053516319
20th January 2017 - Blame nation’s woes on Murtala, Obasanjo –Asiodu
19th January 2017 - Anaemia: Risk factors and prevention
19th January 2017 - Gambia: Adama Barrow takes oath in Senegal
19th January 2017 - Trump flies to Washington ahead of Friday inauguration
Home / Cover / National / Wrong target bombing: Buhari dispatches high- powered team to Maiduguri

Wrong target bombing: Buhari dispatches high- powered team to Maiduguri

— 19th January 2017

From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye and Kemi Yesufu, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has dispatched a high-powered delegation to Maiduguri, Borno State capital, on condolence visit, following the bombing of a civilian community in Rann by the Nigerian Air Force, which left many civilians dead and wounded.

The delegation comprises Minister for Information, Lai Mohammed; Minister for Defence, General Dan Ali; Chief of Staff to the President, Abba Kyari and service chiefs.

The Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity,  Femi Adesina, disclosed this on his twitter handle @FemAdesina.

The Nigerian Air Force fighter jet had mistakenly dropped bombs on some settlements believed to harbour Internally Displaced Persons’ (IDPs), in Rann, Kala Balge LGA of the state, killing over 50 persons. About 200 others, including some humanitarian aid workers of the International Committee of Red Cross (ICRC) were reported injured.

Presidential Committee on North East Initiative reacts

The Chairman, Presidential Committee on North East Initiative (PCNI) has given assurance on the protection of IDPs, tragic Air Force strike as highly regrettable.

A statement by Mr. Alkasim Abdulkadir, the Head of Media and Communications of the committee yesterday, quoted the chairman of the committee as saying: “The unfortunate incident, which occurred on Tuesday at Rann IDPs camp, Kala Balge in Borno, was not only tragic but also a monumental loss to the nation.”

The chairman gave assurance on the safety of aid workers bringing relief materials and medical items to those in camps and host communities.

He expressed his heartfelt condolences to the people and government of Borno, noting: “Our thoughts and prayers are with the families of the IDPs, the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), Medicines San Frontiers (MSF) and the Nigerian Red Cross (NRC).

“We also condole with the families of other volunteers who were affected.’’

UN dispatches medics, aid officials

The UN Humanitarian Air Service (UNHAS) has revealed the dispatch of medical personnel  to the bombed IDPs camp.

Making this public, Mr. Edward Kallon, UN Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator for Nigeria, in a statement issued on behalf of the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (UN OCHA), said the agency was sending a helicopter with four medical personnel and 400 kg of emergency medical supplies.

He added that the UNHAS also dispatched eight Nigerian Red Cross workers.

Lai Mohammed defends Air Force

Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, has stated that error leading to the death of civilians  was not a true reflection of the level of professionalism in the Nigerian Air Force.

Speaking through a statement issued by Segun Adeyemi, his media aide, yesterday, the minister described the Rann misfire “as utterly tragic.”

Mohammed expressed sadness over the incident, insisting that it was not a true reflection of the level of professionalism witnessed during the visit of the delegation he lead, made up of military chiefs and members of the Bring back Our Girl group, to the troubled North East.

How I cure baldness using these natural techniques. Read story

23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

How to get flat belly in just 9 days.Click Here

Grow your money by 30% monthly. It's guaranteed.Click here!

7 simple steps to earn N300,000 monthly online working 2hrs daily

Stretch marks solutions clears stretch marks in 2 weeks. Guaranteed!

Get free ecommerce website like Jumia, Konga, make N500k monthly

Get paid at least N8,500 daily working online. click and register

Receive at least $1000 weekly in your account from online businesses!

End of the year special offer to our subscribers. Claim it here

About author

Uche Atuma

1 Comment

  1. DON 19th January 2017 at 9:10 am
    Reply

    THEY ALL JOINED HANDS TOGETHER IN KILLING THE HARMLESS AND ARMLESS INNOCENT PEOPLE BOTH IN THE CHURCH AND ON THE STREET THINKING NOTHING WILL HAPPEN…THAT IS PHEROU AND HIS OFFICIALS RIGHT FROM 1966 UNTIL NOW IN NIGERIA…
    THOSE WHO RELEASED TERRORS ROUND THE WORLD THAT BOMBED AND KILLED PEOPLE IN THE CHURCH…THEY PAY THEM THAT HAVE BEEN KILLING CHRIST FAITHFUL FOLLOWERS (THE CHRISTIANS) TO ENABLE THEM BE KILLING MORE…
    THE TERRORS, POLICE,SOLDIERS,CUSTOM ETC DONT WANT US TO REITERATES …THEY WANT US TO FOLD OUR ARMS AND NOT SAY A WORD BUT JUST ALLOW THEM FORCED US TO SUBMISSION AND CONTROL US BY A CRUEL ACT; AND DELIBERATELY INFLICT PAIN AND SUFFERING ON US…
    OK, WE ARE COMMUNICATING OUR GOD ALMIGHTY IN PRAYERS TO FIGHT FOR US AND DIRECT US ON WHAT TO DO SO THAT PHEROU AND HIS BEST OFFICIALS WILL BE SALLOWED UP BY THE RED SEA OF FIRE OF FIRES IN JESUS NAME…AMEN.
    THESE PEOPLE OF PHEROUIC KINDOM DONT KNOW THE GOD WE WORSHIP BECAUSE THEY USE CHARMS AND TALISMAN WITH BOMB, GUN AND AXE TO KILL THE INNOCENT PEOPLE THINKING THEY ARE POWERFUL NOT KNOWING THEY ARE A POWERLESS DEVIL…

    FOR GOD SAYS IN THE LAW;

    GENESIS 9:6-7 “
    WHOEVER SHEDS THE BLOOD OF MAN, BY MAN SHALL HIS BLOOD BE SHED, FOR GOD MADE MAN IN HIS OWN IMAGE. AND YOU, BE FRUITFUL AND MULTIPLY, TEEM ON THE EARTH AND MULTIPLY IN IT.”

    NUMBERS 35:31-33
    MOREOVER, YOU SHALL ACCEPT NO RANSOM FOR THE LIFE OF A MURDERER, WHO IS GUILTY OF DEATH, BUT HE SHALL BE PUT TO DEATH. AND YOU SHALL ACCEPT NO RANSOM FOR HIM WHO HAS FLED TO HIS CITY OF REFUGE, THAT HE MAY RETURN TO DWELL IN THE LAND BEFORE THE DEATH OF THE HIGH PRIEST. YOU SHALL NOT POLLUTE THE LAND IN WHICH YOU LIVE, FOR BLOOD POLLUTES THE LAND, AND NO ATONEMENT CAN BE MADE FOR THE LAND FOR THE BLOOD THAT IS SHED IN IT, EXCEPT BY THE BLOOD OF THE ONE WHO SHED IT.

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Akpabio kicks as Akwa Ibom senator defects to APC

— 20th January 2017

From Fred Itua, Abuja and Joe Effiong, Uyo Another Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) senator, this time, from Akwa Ibom State, Nelson Effiong, has defected to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) . In reaction to this, former governor of Akwa Ibom State and Senate Minority Leader, Godswill Akpabio, has expressed regrets over this, blaming the…

  • Ministers, DGs risk one year jail term for ignoring NASS summons 

    — 20th January 2017

    From Kemi Yesufu, Abuja The House of Representatives has passed for Second Reading, a bill seeking  a one year jail term or one million naira fine, or both, as penalty for ministers, heads of agencies and other public officers who ignore invitations to appear at  investigative hearings in the National Assembly or fail to submit requested…

  • Buhari leaves for vacation, medical check-up

    — 20th January 2017

    From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye and Fred Itua, Abuja President Muhammadu Buhari left Abuja yesterday for the United Kingdom. He would be away for 18 day during which he is expected to undergo routine medical checkups. The Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina said in a statement that it was part of…

  • Suspected gay arrested, paraded naked

    — 20th January 2017

    From Chuks Onuoha, Umuahia A man allegedly committing sodomy with underage boys has been nabbed in Umuahia, the capital of Abia State. He was paraded naked by a mob, which nearly lynched him. Paraded by irate mob who caught him in the act, the suspect, in his 50s, known  within the quarters as a tailor,…

  • Gunmen invade popular entertainment joint in Onitsha

    — 20th January 2017

    Injure one, cart away N1. 8m From Jeff Amechi Agbodo, Onitsha Gunmen yesterday invaded a popular drinking and entertainment joint, Maimi Garden, at Omagba Phase 2, Onitsha, Anambra State, injuring one person, carting away N1. 8 million cash and destroying property worth about N16 million. The hoodlums, numbering about 20, with vehicles and motorcycles, gained entrance…

loading...

Archive

January 2017
M T W T F S S
« Dec    
 1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
3031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351