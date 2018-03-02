The Sun News
Latest
2nd March 2018 - Wrestling: Nigeria to participate in Beat The Streets tourney in USA
2nd March 2018 - Achuzia, Biafra spirit and South South Igbo
2nd March 2018 - Bakambu completes £65m China move, now Africa’s costliest player
2nd March 2018 - Neymar arrives Brazil for surgery
2nd March 2018 - Ambode leads NWFL’s girl-child mentoring programme
2nd March 2018 - NFF awards and the cry of Yekini
2nd March 2018 - Encroachment: FUTO VC threatens to pull down illegal buildings
2nd March 2018 - Enugu gives students 72 hours to vacate hostel billed for demolition
2nd March 2018 - Boko Haram kills Army commander, navy officer
2nd March 2018 - Dickson demolishes brother-in-law’s house
Home / Sports / Wrestling: Nigeria to participate in Beat The Streets tourney in USA

Wrestling: Nigeria to participate in Beat The Streets tourney in USA

— 2nd March 2018

The Nigeria Wrestling Federation (NWF) will send 3 female freestyle wrestlers to the Beat the Streets event in New York on the invitation of United States Wrestling Federation.

The one-day event which was scheduled to be staged near New York City, will hold on Thursday, 17th May, 2018.

The wrestlers who would be drawn from the 55kg, 57kg and 59kg weight classes, would be accompanied by a coach and a team leader, with their flight tickets, accommodation and other logistics, to be catered for by the organizers.

“This is a great opportunity for your strong federation to showcase good will event with the United States while at the same time promoting the sport of wrestling,” an invitation letter sent to the NWF, read.

“As our sport moves forward, it is still very important that the wrestling world powers continue to unite and show growth to the International Olympic Committee, and this event is the perfect opportunity to help support wrestling on both a grassroots and international level.”

Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

From job seeking to running a N50 million a year business

Guaranteed Income: Register for free and get 100 dollar bonus to start!

Frenzy moments in the EPL, enjoy as we throw jabs at 'em!

Midnight, Pressed Barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't urinate! Enlarged Prostate! Shrink yours. No Surgery!

About author

Uche Atuma

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Encroachment: FUTO VC threatens to pull down illegal buildings

— 2nd March 2018

George Onyejiuwa, Owerri   Vice Chancellor of the Federal University of Technology, Owerri (FUTO), Prof Francis Eze, has threatened to pull down all illegal structures erected on the university campus by developers who bought lands from illegal agents and speculators. Prof. Eze disclosed this on Tuesday when he conducted newsmen round the institution’s boundaries with its…

  • Enugu gives students 72 hours to vacate hostel billed for demolition

    — 2nd March 2018

    •State to expand revenue base through technology Chidi Nnadi, Enugu; Raphael Ede, Enugu Enugu State Government yesterday gave 72 hours to occupants of Mary Hostel on Ogbaru Street, Independence Layout, most of whom are students, to vacate the four-storey building, which Enugu Capital Territory Development Authority (ECTDA) had earlier raised the alarm over the safety…

  • Boko Haram kills Army commander, navy officer

    — 2nd March 2018

    •Troops decimate insurgents in Borno, knock off 5 Tessy Igomu  The Defence Headquarters has confirmed the killing of two officers by Boko Haram terrorists. The soldiers, Lt-Col. A.E. Mamudu, a commanding officer of the Nigerian Army Strike Force Group, and a young naval officer, were both killed by a vehicle-borne improvised explosive device in Sambisa…

  • Dickson demolishes brother-in-law’s house

    — 2nd March 2018

    Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa Residents of Kpansia in Yenagoa, Bayelsa State were shocked yesterday,  when  Governor Seriake Dickson personally led a special team from the Ministry of Land and Survey as well as that of the Board of Physical Planning and Development to demolish a house and a filling station being built by his brother-in-law, Mr….

  • Hold your leaders accountable, Wike tells Nigerians

    — 2nd March 2018

    Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has called on Nigerians to hold elected and appointed officials accountable for them to deliver the dividends of democracy.  Flagging off the reconstruction of Eleme-Oyigbo Road in Alesa-Eleme yesterday, Wike said Nigerians should no longer accept excuses from non-performing public officers. He declared that 2019 is the best opportunity for…

Archive

March 2018
S M T W T F S
« Feb    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share