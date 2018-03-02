Wrestling: Nigeria to participate in Beat The Streets tourney in USA

The Nigeria Wrestling Federation (NWF) will send 3 female freestyle wrestlers to the Beat the Streets event in New York on the invitation of United States Wrestling Federation.

The one-day event which was scheduled to be staged near New York City, will hold on Thursday, 17th May, 2018.

The wrestlers who would be drawn from the 55kg, 57kg and 59kg weight classes, would be accompanied by a coach and a team leader, with their flight tickets, accommodation and other logistics, to be catered for by the organizers.

“This is a great opportunity for your strong federation to showcase good will event with the United States while at the same time promoting the sport of wrestling,” an invitation letter sent to the NWF, read.

“As our sport moves forward, it is still very important that the wrestling world powers continue to unite and show growth to the International Olympic Committee, and this event is the perfect opportunity to help support wrestling on both a grassroots and international level.”