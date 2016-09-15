Worshippers in Boko Haram video photoshopped – DHQ

The Defence authorities have said that the large number of worshippers that appeared in the last video of the Boko Haram was a product of photoshop.

The Acting Director, Defence Information, Brig. Gen. Rabe Abubakar, said in a statement on Thursday that the video lacked credibility and was indeed a replica of another video released by the sect in 2014.

Abubakar said the DHQ would have ignored the video if not for the need to address the outburst contained in the clip, and fears of the citizenry.

He said the clip was diversionary and a futile attempt by the insurgents to remain relevant and should be ignored.

He restated the commitment of the Armed Forces to go after the insurgents and criminals operating within the nation’s territory.

“Much as the Nigerian Armed Forces would have allowed the ranting of the Boko Haram in its latest video clip to go without formal reaction, it becomes necessary to make some comments to douse the apprehension of the Nigerian citizens concerning the outburst in the clip.

“It is important to state here that the video clip is diversionary and a desperate attempt by the dying Boko Haram sect to remain relevant. The video clip is a complete show of weakness and sign that the end is near for the insurgents, hence it does not in any way pose a threat to us.

“The military is equally not deterred by the photoshopped assemblage of worshippers at the supposed Eid-El Kabir prayer which is a replica of the video clip released by the sect in 2014. This has cast aspersion to the credibility of the clip and therefore should be disregarded.”

Abubakar urged Nigerians to ignore the threat by the Boko Haram insurgents against President Muhammadu Buhari and the military saying the military was capable of decimating the insurgents and securing the country.

The Acting Defence Spokesman who advised the insurgents to surrender to the security agencies ‘for their own good’ stated that the military operation would continue as planned.

He recalled that several Boko Haram members had surrendered to troops and many held captive by the group rescued.

(Source: PUNCH)