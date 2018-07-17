Christopher Oji

The Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Imohimi Edgal, has urged religious leaders to beef up security around their worship centres.

During a press briefing yesterday at the police command headquarters in Ikeja, the CP disclosed that of kidnappers who pretend to be worshippers were on the prowl, looking for children to abduct.

Edgal said that religious leaders should contact divisional police officers to provide them with security during worship. “This is the new modus operandi by hoodlums who are trying to infiltrate Lagos. We have recorded two cases at Christ Embassy and Latter Rain Assembly.

“In both instances, the hoodlums posed as worshippers, came into children’s department and when ushers were not vigilant, any kid that strayed was stolen,” he said.

“I am using this opportunity to call on all worship centres to increase security around children during worship. Four suspects have been tracked through account details they gave to families of the kidnapped children to Port Harcourt and they were arrested. We will not keep quiet till we conclude investigation.