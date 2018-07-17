– The Sun News
Latest
17th July 2018 - Kebbi rice farmers laments over fertilizers scarcity
17th July 2018 - Katsina Flood: Orji kalu condoles with victims, Governor; urges them not be dismayed
17th July 2018 - Lagos CP urges religious organisations to beef up security around worship centres
17th July 2018 - US lawmakers call Trump ‘weak’ in talks
17th July 2018 - Helsinki summit: Trump, Putin vow fresh start to troubled relations
17th July 2018 - Court order Attorney-General, Prisons to produce 32 MASSOB detainees
17th July 2018 - Enugu Igweship tussle: court fixed July 23rd for hearing
17th July 2018 - Madumere: Protesters shut down Owerri
17th July 2018 - Okorocha dares Umeh, Prove your worth as a senator
17th July 2018 - Sexual abuse: Speak out  and be protected, Deputy Gov advises girls 
Home / National / Lagos CP urges religious organisations to beef up security around worship centres
SECURITY - WORSHIP CENTRES

Lagos CP urges religious organisations to beef up security around worship centres

— 17th July 2018

Christopher Oji

The Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Imohimi Edgal, has urged religious leaders to beef up security around their worship centres.

Read also: Enugu Catholic priest kidnapped

During a press briefing yesterday at the police command headquarters in Ikeja, the CP disclosed that of kidnappers who pretend to be worshippers were on the prowl, looking for children to abduct.

Edgal said that religious leaders should contact divisional police officers to provide them with security during worship. “This is the new modus operandi by hoodlums who are trying to infiltrate Lagos. We have recorded two cases at Christ Embassy and Latter Rain Assembly.

“In both instances, the hoodlums posed as worshippers, came into children’s department and when ushers were not vigilant, any kid that strayed was stolen,” he said.

“I am using this opportunity to call on all worship centres to increase security around children during worship. Four suspects have been tracked through account details they gave to families of the kidnapped children to Port Harcourt and they were arrested. We will not keep quiet till we conclude investigation.

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Tokunbo David
Tokunbo David

Writer and editor.

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Rice farmers

Kebbi rice farmers laments over fertilizers scarcity

— 17th July 2018

Olanrewaju Lawal,Birnin-Kebbi Rice farmers in Kebbi State have expressed concerns over their inabilities to secure fertilizers for their raining season cultivation and observed that the shortage of the product might hamper their outputs.  Cross section of farmers at FADAMA land along Dikku road,Birnin-Kebbi who spoke to newsmen on their plights, noted that despite their readiness…

  • Kastina Flood

    Katsina Flood: Orji kalu condoles with victims, Governor; urges them not be dismayed

    — 17th July 2018

    Chieftain of the All Progressives Congress and Former Governor of Abia State Dr. Orji Uzor Kalu has commiserated with the Governor and people of Katsina State over the recent tragic flood disaster which claimed over 44 lives and left over 20 persons missing in Jibia Local Government Area of the state. The Former Governor who…

  • SECURITY - WORSHIP CENTRES

    Lagos CP urges religious organisations to beef up security around worship centres

    — 17th July 2018

    Christopher Oji The Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Imohimi Edgal, has urged religious leaders to beef up security around their worship centres. Read also: Enugu Catholic priest kidnapped During a press briefing yesterday at the police command headquarters in Ikeja, the CP disclosed that of kidnappers who pretend to be worshippers were on the prowl,…

  • Court order Attorney-General, Prisons to produce 32 MASSOB detainees

    — 17th July 2018

    Raphael Ede, Enugu A Magistrate Court, in Enugu North Magisterial District, Tuesday, ordered the Attorney-General of Enugu State and the Nigeria Prisons Service to produce members of Movement for the Actualization of Sovereign State of Biafra (MASSOB) incarcerated since May 24. The 32 MASSOB-BIM members were arrested on May 22 during their celebration of Biafra anniversary in Enugu, and…

  • Enugu

    Enugu Igweship tussle: court fixed July 23rd for hearing

    — 17th July 2018

    Raphael Ede, Enugu Enugu State High Court sitting in Agbani, has fixed Monday 23rd July, 2018 for hearing of the motion on notice for interlocutory injunction seeking to retrain one Chief Sunday Anyim as the Igwe elect of Ohuani Amofu, Nkerefi autonomous community in Nkanu East council area. In suit no. HAGB/75m/2018 between Chief Gabriel Aninwogbu, Chief David…

Archive

July 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jun    
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share