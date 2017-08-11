World’s oldest man dies in Israel aged 113 years

The world’s oldest man, Holocaust survivor Israel Kristal, died Friday in the Israeli city of Haifa at the age of 113.

Kristal’s daughter, Schulamit Kristal, confirmed her father’s passing to dpa, following reports of his death in the newspaper Haaretz.

The Guinness Book of Records awarded Kristal the title of world’s oldest man in March 2016.

Kristal had most recently celebrated the 100th anniversary of his Bar Mitzvah, the Jewish celebration of religious maturity, in late 2016 with his family.

A party for his 113th birthday was held on September 15.

Born on September 15, 1903, in the Polish village of Zarnow, Kristal was deported to Auschwitz in 1944 and lost his first wife and two children during the Holocaust.

He emigrated to Israel in 1950.

He leaves behind several children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.(dpa/NAN)