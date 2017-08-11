The Sun News
Lotto advert
Latest
12th August 2017 - FG to beef up security in worship centres — Ngige
12th August 2017 - EPL: Bad day for Chelsea as Burnley shock champions
12th August 2017 - Kebbi commences airlift of 4,900 pilgrims to Saudi Arabia
12th August 2017 - Navy inaugurates transit accommodation for ratings in Calabar
12th August 2017 - UN resumes humanitarian activities in Borno
12th August 2017 - Show love to each other, Ag. President’s wife urges Nigerians
12th August 2017 - Obiano promises women empowerment
12th August 2017 - PDP is praying for Buhari’s recovery — Makarfi
12th August 2017 - India hospital: 60 children die in Uttar Pradesh
12th August 2017 - PDP will sack APC in 2019-Makarfi
Home / World News / World’s oldest man dies in Israel aged 113 years

World’s oldest man dies in Israel aged 113 years

— 11th August 2017

The world’s oldest man, Holocaust survivor Israel Kristal, died Friday in the Israeli city of Haifa at the age of 113.

Kristal’s daughter, Schulamit Kristal, confirmed her father’s passing to dpa, following reports of his death in the newspaper Haaretz.

The Guinness Book of Records awarded Kristal the title of world’s oldest man in March 2016.

Kristal had most recently celebrated the 100th anniversary of his Bar Mitzvah, the Jewish celebration of religious maturity, in late 2016 with his family.

A party for his 113th birthday was held on September 15.

Born on September 15, 1903, in the Polish village of Zarnow, Kristal was deported to Auschwitz in 1944 and lost his first wife and two children during the Holocaust.

He emigrated to Israel in 1950.

He leaves behind several children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.(dpa/NAN)

Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Copy and Paste my N320,000 - N780,000 monthly system. Click Here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

7 Amazing steps to earn your first N300,000 online. CLICK HERE!

Diabetes is curable! Don't let it threaten you! To normalize Your Blood sugar in 21 days for life, Click here!!!

About author

Philip Nwosu

1 Comment

  1. Joseph 12th August 2017 at 5:53 pm
    Reply

    He is not the Oldest Man. Someone from my town (Ukpo IN DUNUKOFIA L.G.A) is 121 years now.

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

FG to beef up security in worship centres — Ngige

— 12th August 2017

The Federal Government says it will come up with security plans that would  guarantee the safety of lives and property in worship centres across the country. Minister for Labour and Employment, Chris Ngige, said this in Amakwa, Ozubulu in Ekwusigo council when he led a delegation to commiserate with the people and government of Anambra…

  • EPL: Bad day for Chelsea as Burnley shock champions

    — 12th August 2017

    Burnley on Saturday shocked nine-man Chelsea 3-2 in their opening game of the 2017/2018 English Premier League (EPL) season at Stamford Bridge. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that it was a terrible start to the season for the reigning champions as Skipper Gary Cahill was shown a straight red card after a very…

  • Kebbi commences airlift of 4,900 pilgrims to Saudi Arabia

    — 12th August 2017

    Governor Atiku Bagudu of Kebbi State, on Saturday, advised prospective pilgrims for the 2017 Hajj to shun acts that would tarnish the image of the country in Saudi Arabia. Bagudu gave the advice in Birnin-Kebbi in a farewell address to the pilgrims scheduled to be airlifted to Saudi Arabia on Saturday night from the Sir…

  • Navy inaugurates transit accommodation for ratings in Calabar

    — 12th August 2017

    Flag Officer Commanding Eastern Naval Command of the Nigerian Navy, Rear Adm. Victor Adedipe, has inaugurated a 30-man transit accommodation for ratings at the command’s headquarters in Calabar. Inaugurating the accommodation, Adedipe said that the gesture was in furtherance of the Chief of the Naval Staff’s strategic directive in the area of infrastructural development for…

  • UN resumes humanitarian activities in Borno

    — 12th August 2017

    The United Nations says it will resume humanitarian activities in the north-eastern part of the country affected by insurgency. Special Adviser on Communication to Governor Kashim Shettima of Borno State, Malam Isa Gusau, announced this in a statement, in Maiduguri, on Saturday. He noted that the UN humanitarian office in Maiduguri had on August 11,…

Archive

August 2017
M T W T F S S
« Jul    
 123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351
Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Share