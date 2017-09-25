World’s ‘heaviest’ woman, Eman Ahmed dies in Abu Dhabi

Eman Ahmed, formerly the ‘heaviest’ woman in the world, passed away at 4.35am on Monday due to comorbid conditions, including heart disease and kidney dysfunction, according to medical experts at the Burjeel Hospital in Abu Dhabi, The National reported.

The Egyptian national, who earlier weighed 500kg and suffered from a rare thyroid condition since childhood, had been transferred to Burjeel Hospital from India in May to continue rehabilitation from bariatric surgery.

She had lost more than 300kg after the surgery.

Eman Ahmed, who lost about 330 kilograms after undergoing weight-loss surgery in Mumbai’s Saifee hospital, had left for the United Arab Emirates for long-term treatment on May 4.

Eman Ahmed, who weighed more than 500 kilograms when she was flown to Mumbai for treatment in February, was reportedly the world’s heaviest woman.

The 37-year-old was discharged from the Mumbai hospital for further treatment in the UAE, bariatric surgeon Muffazal Lakdawala had said. A green corridor was created for transporting Eman from Saifee Hospital to Gate No. 5 of Terminal 2 at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International airport in Mumbai. (timesofindia)