The Sun News
Latest
2nd July 2018 - 90% world trade transported via sea, says Okowa
2nd July 2018 - Time to outsmart fraudulent travel agents
2nd July 2018 - INEC: Forum’s push for Yakubu’s sack and CSOs’ intervention
2nd July 2018 - Benue killings: We’re considering changing our settlement pattern – Shuluwa
2nd July 2018 - Migrant crisis: Africa in eye of the storm
2nd July 2018 - Freedom as Saudi Arabia ends women driving ban
2nd July 2018 - Plateau killings: Security agencies must do more – NLC, PENGASSAN
2nd July 2018 - FG partners AfDB on youth employment/skills devt
2nd July 2018 - Andrés Manuel López Obrador wins Mexican presidency in landslide
2nd July 2018 - Labour tasks FG on wealth creation to combat poverty
Home / Business / 90% world trade transported via sea, says Okowa
NIMASA - SEA - WORLD TRADE

90% world trade transported via sea, says Okowa

— 2nd July 2018

About 90 per cent of world trade is transported through the sea whereas the efficiency and effectiveness of the Nigerian economy depends largely on the maritime sector.

Governor of Delta State, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa, stated this in Warri, Delta State, during the 2018 Day of the Seafarers with the theme, “Seafarers’ Wellbeing” organised by the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA). The governor who was represented by the Deputy Governor of the state, Kingsley Otuaro, further applauded the initiative of the establishment of the Nigerian Maritime University (NMU), which is the first specialised university in Africa. He expressed the readiness of the state to partner the agency in actualising the vision behind the establishment of the institution.

“As a state, we are prepared to support and partner NIMASA and the Federal Government to ensure the underlying motive of establishing the Maritime University is realised. We are also certain that the university will be a source of training more seafarers and it’s capable of adding commercial value to the Nigerian economy,” the governor said.

Earlier, the Director General of NIMASA, Dr. Dakuku Peterside, had noted that Nigerian seafarers rank among the best in the world and can favourably compete with their foreign counterparts.

Accordingly, the DG said this is why the agency in the past few years embarked on the training and retraining of Nigerian seafarers and cadets in specialised maritime courses both locally and internationally, which is aimed at enhancing their competences and employability.

Peterside, who reiterated the agency’s commitment in ensuring a better living condition for the seafarers in line with the International Labour Organisation’s (ILO)’s Descent Work Agenda, gave the assurance that the agency will continue to make issues concerning the seafarers a priority.

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Tokunbo David
Tokunbo David

Writer and editor.

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

NIMASA - SEA - WORLD TRADE

90% world trade transported via sea, says Okowa

— 2nd July 2018

About 90 per cent of world trade is transported through the sea whereas the efficiency and effectiveness of the Nigerian economy depends largely on the maritime sector. Governor of Delta State, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa, stated this in Warri, Delta State, during the 2018 Day of the Seafarers with the theme, “Seafarers’ Wellbeing” organised by the…

  • TRAVEL AGENTS

    Time to outsmart fraudulent travel agents

    — 2nd July 2018

    Louis Ibah Travel agents play a critical role in the downstream sector of the aviation sector industry which cannot be ignored by anyone. They act as brokers not just between passengers and airlines but also between passengers and hotels/tourists sites and they also facilitate the acquisition of passports and visas for the intending travellers. In…

  • INEC CHAIRMAN MAHMOOD YAKUBU

    INEC: Forum’s push for Yakubu’s sack and CSOs’ intervention

    — 2nd July 2018

    Iheanacho Nwosu, Abuja Key Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) recently took up an unusual task. They elected to weigh in for the Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof. Mamood Yakubu whose job was recently called to question by Southern, Middle Belt Leaders Forum. In fact the leaders in their parley in Abuja asked…

  • SHULUWA

    Benue killings: We’re considering changing our settlement pattern – Shuluwa

    — 2nd July 2018

    Rose Ejembi, Makurdi In this interview, a First Class Traditional Ruler in Benue State, Chief Abu King Shuluwa says the Tiv people are seriously considering changing their settlement pattern as a way of finding lasting solution to the incessant attacks and killings of the people by marauding herdsmen. Shuluwa who is in charge of Sankera…

  • MIGRANT CRISIS

    Migrant crisis: Africa in eye of the storm

    — 2nd July 2018

    Emma Emeozor Europe’s far right groups may have thrown a challenge to African governments as they mobilise to halt the influx of migrants into the region. The recent decision by Italy’s new government to refuse a migrant ship entry into its port was an offshoot of the wave of nationalism that is sweeping across Europe….

Archive

July 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jun    
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share